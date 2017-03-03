Park Rapids, Menahga advance in section play
Park Rapids won on the road while Menahga won at home in section girls basketball action Thursday night.
Park Rapids, the No. 10 seed in Section 8AA, defeated No. 7 Pelican Rapids 86-69 to advance. The Panthers, who defeated Pelican Rapids 58-37 during the regular season, will play No. 2 Staples-Motley Saturday afternoon at 4:30 at the University of Minnesota Crookston. Staples-Motley eliminated No. 15 Bagley 80-21 Thursday night.
Staples-Motley defeated the Panthers 73-62 and 73-57 in Mid-State Conference play during the regular season. Park Rapids has a 12-13 record while Staples-Motley is 21-4.
Menahga advanced with a 61-22 wi over No. 7 McGregor in a Section 5A North game Thursday night. The Braves, the No. 2 seed, improved to 22-5 and will play No. 3 Pine River-Backus Saturday night at 7:45 at Crosby. PR-B eliminated No. 6 Sebeka 64-50 Thursday night.
Menahga defeated PR-B 57-50 in the season opener. PR-B is also 22-5 on the season.