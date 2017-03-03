Search
    Park Rapids, Menahga advance in section play

    By Vance Carlson Today at 8:24 a.m.

    Park Rapids won on the road while Menahga won at home in section girls basketball action Thursday night.

    Park Rapids, the No. 10 seed in Section 8AA, defeated No. 7 Pelican Rapids 86-69 to advance. The Panthers, who defeated Pelican Rapids 58-37 during the regular season, will play No. 2 Staples-Motley Saturday afternoon at 4:30 at the University of Minnesota Crookston. Staples-Motley eliminated No. 15 Bagley 80-21 Thursday night.

    Staples-Motley defeated the Panthers 73-62 and 73-57 in Mid-State Conference play during the regular season. Park Rapids has a 12-13 record while Staples-Motley is 21-4.

    Menahga advanced with a 61-22 wi over No. 7 McGregor in a Section 5A North game Thursday night. The Braves, the No. 2 seed, improved to 22-5 and will play No. 3 Pine River-Backus Saturday night at 7:45 at Crosby. PR-B eliminated No. 6 Sebeka 64-50 Thursday night.

    Menahga defeated PR-B 57-50 in the season opener. PR-B is also 22-5 on the season.

