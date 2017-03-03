Park Rapids, Menahga advance in section play

Staples-Motley defeated the Panthers 73-62 and 73-57 in Mid-State Conference play during the regular season. Park Rapids has a 12-13 record while Staples-Motley is 21-4.

Menahga advanced with a 61-22 wi over No. 7 McGregor in a Section 5A North game Thursday night. The Braves, the No. 2 seed, improved to 22-5 and will play No. 3 Pine River-Backus Saturday night at 7:45 at Crosby. PR-B eliminated No. 6 Sebeka 64-50 Thursday night.

Menahga defeated PR-B 57-50 in the season opener. PR-B is also 22-5 on the season.