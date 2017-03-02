Fritze advances to state finals in diving

Fritze sits in fifth place after eight dives with 248.05 points. Northfield's Jack Cuddy leads the pack with 308.05 points while Simley's Ebenezer Ojo is in second place with 305.65 points. Detroit Lakes' Zane Freeman is in third place with 266.30 points and Breck/Blake's Davis Harrington is fourth with 255.30 points.

Cuddy led the pack after the first five dives with 203.45 points while Freeman (178.10) and Fritze (172.15) followed.

The top 16 divers will complete their final three dives during Saturday's finals..