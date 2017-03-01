Area wrestlers draw tough opponents at state

Nevis' Dillon McGee, who is 26-8 and rated No. 8 at 113, opens against ACGC's Hayden Straumann (24-10). Kenyon-Wanamingo's Jeron Matson (38-1) is the top-rated wrestler at that weight.

United North Central's Ben Johnson (26-8) faces No. 1-rated Michael Suda of Pipestone in the first round at 126. Suda is 39-0 on the season.

Park Rapids' Nolan Booge (37-5) faces Sibley East's Tanner Pasvogel in a first-round match at 132. Pasvogel is 36-2 and rated No. 2 in the state.

At 152, Park Rapids' Jared Sunram (30-3) faces ACGC's Shane Whitcomb (27-7) to open the tournament. Goodhue's Kelby O'Reilly (28-4) is the top-rated wrestler at this weight. Sunram is the No. 3 seed.

Park Rapids' Justin Dravis (36-1), who is rated No. 2 at 160, draws St. Charles' Bennett Sikkink (33-7) in the first round. Sikkink is rated No. 7 in the state. Dravis enters as the No. 2 seed. UNC's Toby Hintzman (32-7) will face West Central Area's Tyler Onstad in the first round. Onstad is 36-4 and rated No. 5 in the state. Jackson County Central's Dalton Wagner (36-3) is the top-rated wrestler at 160 while Goodhue's Bailee O'Reilly (37-1) is rated No. 1 at 170.

In the 170-pound bracket, Park Rapids' Cody Dravis (34-6) meets Goodhue's Mason Huemann (35-8) in the first round. Dravis is rated No. 9 while Staples-Motley's Alex Erpelding (37-1) is rated No. 1 in the state at this weight. Dravis is the No. 4 seed.

Park Rapids' Jacob Bittmann (30-6) makes his state debut by wrestling Westfield's Mitchell Oswald in the first round. Oswald is rated No. 6 in the state. Dover-Eyota's Reid Seelhammer (40-2) is the top-ranked wrestler in the state in this class.