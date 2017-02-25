Six Park Rapids wrestlers qualify for state
Six Park Rapids wrestlers qualified for the state Class A tournament by placing first or second at Saturday's Section 8A meet at Glyndon.
Seniors Jared Sunram and Justin Dravis and sophomores Ashton Clark and Cody Dravis captured section titles while seniors Nolan Booge and Jacob Bittmann advanced by winning true-second matches. Clark, Booge, Sunram and the Dravis brothers will return to state while Bittmann earned his first state trip.
Clark defeated Frazee's Landon Byer 3-0 in the 106-pound championship match, Sunram posted a 12-0 major decision over Crookston's Preston Desrosier for the title at 152 pounds, Justin Dravis pinned United North Central's Toby Hintzman in 5:03 in the title match at 160 pounds and Cody Dravis pinned Roseau's Blake Skogstad in 1:22 to win the title at 170 pounds. Frazee's Tanner Reetz defeated Booge 10-1 in the 132-pound title match, but Booge rebounded to pin Crookston's Cameron Hulst in 36 seconds in a true-second match to return to state. Bittmann was pinned by Frazee's Rory Drewes in 1:08 in the 220-pound title match before securing his first state trip by pinning UNC's Brock Kako in 3:40 in a true-second match.
Clark enters state with a 36-2 record, Booge qualifies with a 37-5 record, Sunram carries a 30-3 record to state, Justin Dravis enters state with a 36-1 record, Cody Dravis carries a 34-6 mark to state and Bittmann has a 30-6 record.
Despite losing to Justin Dravis in the title match, Hintzman advanced to state as the runner-up at 160. UNC's Ben Johnson also qualified as the runner-up at 126 after falling to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton's Matthew Pollock 3-1 in the championship match. Hintzman will take a 32-7 record to state while Johnson is 26-8.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Nevis' Dillon McGee also earned a return trip to state after winning the title at 113 pounds at the Section 7A meet at Cass Lake. McGee pinned Mille Lacs' Jorden Burow in 1:23 in the championship match. McGee returns to state with a 26-8 record. WHAN's Kyle Schmidt just missed qualifying for state after losing to Nashwauk-Keewatin-Greenway's Kole Platt 3-1 in overtime in a true-second match at 160.
The first round of the state Class A tournament begins Friday and concludes Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
See Wednesday's edition of the Enterprise for more details from the section wrestling tournaments.