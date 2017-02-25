McCollum leads Panthers to victory over Wolverines

McCollum had team highs of 27 points, 12 rebounds, nine steals and eight assists for the Panthers, who jumped out to a 52-22 halftime lead in coasting to the win. McCollum scored 21 of her points in the first half.

Rilee Michaelson scored 13 of her 17 points in the first half and added eight rebounds while Macky Warne (8), Kaisa Coborn (8), Jordan Klemmer (6) and Paige Johnson (6) combined for 28 points. Kendra Coborn dished out seven assists as the Panthers had 25 assists on 35 made field goals. The Panthers also had 24 steals in improving to 11-12 on the season.

Casey Volkmann's 13 points led the Wolverines, who made only 4 of 28 3-pointers in falling to 6-20 on the season with their sixth loss in a row.

PARK RAPIDS: Warne 3 0-0 8, Ka. Coborn 3 0-0 8, Ke. Coborn 0 0-0 0, McCollum 13 0-0 27, Jewison 3 0-0 6, Steffel 0 0-0 0, Kinkel 0 0-0 0, Klemmer 3 0-2 6, Bellanger 0 0-0 0, J. Johnson 1 0-0 2, Byer 0 0-0 0, Michaelson 7 3-6 17, P. Johnson 1 2-5 4, McDonald 1 0-0 2. Totals: 35 for 74 (FG), 5 for 13 (FT).

WADENA-DEER CREEK: Adams 1 0-0 2, Volkmann 5 0-0 13, Kreklau 1 0-0 2, Miron 1 3-7 5, Gravelle 3 1-2 8, Schwartz 2 0-0 4, Packer 1 1-2 3, Carsten 2 0-0 4, Krause 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 (FG), 5 for 11 (FT).

Halftime: Park Rapids 52, W-DC 22. Three-pointers: Warne 2, Ka. Coborn 2, McCollum 1, Volkmann 3, Gravelle 1. Team fouls: Park Rapids 11, W-DC 11. Rebounds: Park Rapids 38 (McCollum 12, Michaelson 8, P. Johnson 6, Ka. Coborn 4, Jewison 3, Ke. Coborn 2, McDonald 2, Warne 1). Assists: Park Rapids 25 (McCollum 8, Ke. Coborn 7, Ka. Coborn 4, Michaelson 2, Jewison 2, Klemmer 1, J. Johnson 1). Steals: Park Rapids 24 (McCollum 9, Klemmer 3, Ka. Coborn 3, Warne 2, Michaelson 2, Ke. Coborn 1, J. Johnson 1, Jewison 1, P. Johnson 1, McDonald 1). Blocked shots: Park Rapids 1 (Michaelson). Turnovers: Park Rapids 16.