Bagley/Fosston eliminates Panthers in playoff opener

Bagley/Fosston, the No. 9 seed, scored four power-play goals during regulation play and used Joshua Dukek's breakaway goal in overtime for a 5-4 win in a section play-in game Tuesday night at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena.

Park Rapids entered this play-in game as the No. 8 seed with a 34-game winning streak against the Flyers. The last time Bagley/Fosston had defeated the Panthers on the ice was in a 3-1 victory during the 1996-97 season. Bagley/Fosston was awarded a forfeit win over the Panthers to open the 1998-99 season when Park Rapids used an ineligible player in a 5-1 victory.

In last year's section play-in game, Park Rapids entered as the No. 6 seed and was upset as No. 11 Kittson Central skated to a 3-0 victory after losing 5-1 and 5-0 to the Panthers during the regular season.

Bagley/Fosston avenged a 7-1 loss to the Panthers back on Dec. 1 by taking advantage of six power-play opportunities. Dalton Agnes recorded a natural hat trick with three straight power-play goals as the Flyers scored four times on six chances with a man advantage.

Agnes opened the scoring with a power-play goal with 1:50 to play in the first period. Bagley/Fosston controlled play in the opening period with a 16-8 advantage in shots on goal.

Two more Park Rapids penalties gave the Flyers a 5-on-3 advantage to open the second period and the visitors took advantage when Agnes scored 58 seconds in for a 2-0 advantage.

Park Rapids took advantage of a Bagley/Fosston penalty when Jack Naugle scored a power-play goal at the 5:44 mark. Jarrett Johnson assisted on that goal.

After Agnes completed his hat trick with another power-play goal at the 6:20 mark to give the Flyers a 3-1 lead, the Panthers tied the game entering the third period when Johnson set up a goal by Connor Link at the 8:55 mark and assisted on a goal by Cole Hoscheid with 1:57 to play in the second period. Jimmy Hillukka also assisted on that game-tying goal.

Dalton Brovold's power-play goal 59 seconds into the third period gave the Flyers a 4-3 edge before Bjorn Jorgenson tied the game at 4-4 with a goal at the 6:34 mark. Carter Opheim assisted on that game-tying goal.

Park Rapids couldn't capitalize on a Fosston/Bagley penalty for too many men on the ice at the start of overtime as goalie Ben Thoma made four saves. Agnes then set up Dukek for the game-winner on a breakaway with 3:19 remaining as the Panthers failed to qualify for the section quarterfinals for the second year in a row.

Park Rapids finished with a 37-35 advantage in shots as goalie Austin Jerger made 30 saves. The Panthers end the season at 6-18-2. That's the fewest wins in school history, matching the 6-17 mark during the 2001-02 season.

Thoma finished with 33 saves as Bagley/Fosston improved to 9-14-1. The Flyers played at No. 1 East Grand Forks Thursday night in a section quarterfinal game.

In Tuesday night's other play-in games, No. 7 Northern Lakes defeated No. 10 Red Lake Falls 5-1 and No. 6 Lake of the Woods eliminated No. 11 Kittson Central 5-4.

Bagley/Fosston 1 2 1 1....5

Park Rapids 0 3 1 0....4

FIRST PERIOD: 1, Bagley/Fosston, Agnes (Brovold, Johnson-O'Beirne), 15:10. Penalties: Bagley/Fosston 0, Park Rapids 3.

SECOND PERIOD: 2, Bagley/Fosston, Agnes (Johnson-O'Beirne), :58. 1, Park Rapids, Naugle (J. Johnson), 5:44. 3, Bagley/Fosston, Agnes (Johnson-O'Beirne), 6:20. 2, Park Rapids, C. Link (J. Johnson), 8:55. 3, Park Rapids, Hoscheid (J. Johnson, Hillukka), 15:03. Penalties: Bagley/Fosston 2, Park Rapids 2.

THIRD PERIOD: 4, Bagley/Fosston, Brovold (Dukek), :59. 4, Park Rapids, Jorgenson (Opheim), 6:34. Penalties: Bagley/Fosston 0, Park Rapids 1.

OVERTIME: 5, Bagley/Fosston, Dukek (Agnes), 4:41. Penalties: Bagley/Fosston 1, Park Rapids 0.

GOALIE SAVES: Bagley/Fosston (Thoma) 8-9-12-4--33. Park Rapids (Jerger) 15-6-6-3--30.