Hornets escape, defeat Panthers in section final

Park Rapids, the No. 2 seed and the No. 9-rated Class A team, advanced to the championship match with a 54-18 win over No. 7 Crookston in the quarterfinals and a 50-30 win over No. 3 Badger-Greenbush-Middle River in the semifinals. BGMR eliminated the Panthers with a 52-18 victory in last year's section semifinals before falling to Frazee 48-15 in the title match.

Frazee, which advanced to defend its title with an 82-0 win over No. 8 Red Lake County Central in the quarterfinals and a 49-12 win over No. 5 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in the semifinals, used three pins to build a 25-9 lead after the first seven matches and then won the final two matches with pins to seal the win over the Panthers and earn a return trip to the state Class A tournament.

Frazee advances to state with a 16-5 record while Park Rapids ends the season at 14-4.

Glyndon will host the Section 8A individual tournament next Friday and Saturday with the champions and runners-up at each weight qualifying for state.

