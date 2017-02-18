Panthers drop trio of games

Lane's 23 points and 10 rebounds and Ruud's 15 points and 10 rebounds led the Patriots, who improved to 5-2 in the conference and 16-6 overall. Karli Skog also hit double figures with 11 points as Pequot Lakes built a 40-29 halftime lead.

Macky Warne's 16 points and Rilee Michaelson's 13 points led the Panthers, who fell to 1-7 in conference games and 9-12 overall.

Staples-Motley leads the conference standings with a 6-1 record while Crosby-Ironton is 3-3 and Detroit Lakes is 2-4.

PARK RAPIDS: Warne 16, Ka. Coborn 8, Ke. Coborn 4, McCollum 9, Michaelson 13, Jewison 6, P. Johnson 2.

PEQUOT LAKES: Dotty 2, B. Kratochvil 4, Ka. Skog 11, Q. Kratochvil 2, Lane 23, Kr. Skog 7, Johnson 4, Ruud 15, Sewall 2, Hubbard 2, Littman 6.

Halftime: Pequot Lakes 40, Park Rapids 29.

Lakers hold off rally

Detroit Lakes was able to hold off a furious comeback in handing the Panthers a 67-58 Mid-State Conference loss Feb. 11 at the Area High School gym.

Two baskets apiece by Kendra Kvebak, Breanna Price and Abby Schramel and a 3-pointer by Emily Larson gave the Lakers a 24-9 lead with 4:40 to play in the first half. Michaelson scored off a steal and hit a jumper for Park Rapids.

Jaiden McCollum scored off a rebound, Megan Jewison and Michaelson hit jumpers, and Paige Johnson scored inside as the Panthers trailed 29-17 at the half.

Price, Larson and Lauryn Manning scored off rebounds as Detroit Lakes led 39-22 with 13:59 to play.

Park Rapids followed with a 20-5 run as Michaelson scored off a rebound, Kendra Coborn followed a layup with a 3-pointer, McCollum and Kaisa Coborn hit jumpers, and Warne hit a 3-pointer to make it 42-36 with 9:18 to play. A layup off a steal by Michaelson and a jumper by Johnson cut the gap to 44-42 at the 8:12 mark.

The Lakers regained control as 3-pointers by Schramel and Mikayla Markuson and a basket off a rebound by Markuson pushed the lead to 52-42 with 5:07 remaining.

Johnson scored off a steal, Kaisa Coborn hit a 3-pointer and McCollum scored off a rebound to keep Park Rapids within 57-50 with 2:16 to go, but the Lakers followed a layup by Lauren Tschider with eight free throws to seal the win. Warne hit a pair of 3-pointers for the Panthers in the final 44 seconds.

Price (14), Schramel (12) and Tschider (11) hit double figures for the Lakers, who defeated Park Rapids 68-59 in overtime on Dec. 16. The win lifted Detroit Lakes to 2-4 in the conference and 11-11 overall.

McCollum's 18 points, 12 rebounds and four assists and Michaelson's 13 points, nine rebounds and three steals led the Panthers. Kaisa Coborn had seven rebounds and Johnson had three steals.

DETROIT LAKES: E. Larson 3 2-2 9, N. Larson 1 3-7 5, Kvebak 2 0-0 4, Price 6 2-2 14, Schramel 5 1-3 12, Manning 2 0-0 4, Tschider 3 4-7 11, Markuson 2 1-3 6, Greggersen 0 2-2 2. Totals: 24 (FG), 15 for 26 (FT).

PARK RAPIDS: Warne 3 0-0 9, Ka. Coborn 2 0-0 5, Ke. Coborn 3 0-0 7, McCollum 5 6-8 16, Jewison 1 0-0 2, Byer 0 0-0 0, Michaelson 5 3-5 13, P. Johnson 3 0-2 6. Totals: 22 for 67 (FG), 9 for 15 (FT).

Halftime: Detroit Lakes 29, Park Rapids 17. Three-pointers: E. Larson 1, Schramel 1, Tschider 1, Markuson 1, Warne 3, Ka. Coborn 1, Ke. Coborn 1. Team fouls: Detroit Lakes 12, Park Rapids 25. Fouled out: Warne, Ke. Coborn, P. Johnson. Rebounds: Park Rapids 37 (McCollum 12, Michaelson 9, Ka. Coborn 7, P. Johnson 6, Warne 2, Jewison 1). Assists: Park Rapids 12 (McCollum 4, Ka. Coborn 3, Warne 2, Ke. Coborn 1, Byer 1, P. Johnson 1). Steals: Park Rapids 9 (Michaelson 3, P. Johnson 3, Ka. Coborn 2, McCollum 1). Blocked shots: Park Rapids 1 (Michaelson). Turnovers: Park Rapids 15.

Rams live up to No. 1 rating

Roseau lived up to the No. 1 rating among state Class AA teams with a 91-65 victory over the Panthers Feb. 9 at the Area High School gym.

Five inside baskets by Victoria Johnson and Kacie Borowicz gave the Rams a 16-5 lead with 12:43 to play in the first half before a pair of jumpers by Kiley Borowicz and a layup and 3-pointer by Kaitlyn Hulst pushed the lead to 35-16 at the 7:20 mark. Michaelson and McCollum combined for all of the Panthers' points.

Michaelson hit a 3-pointer and scored off a rebound and McCollum hit a jumper to make it 39-25 with 4:51 left in the first half before Roseau responded with a 13-2 run to claim a 52-27 advantage at the 2:34 mark. Katie Borowicz hit a 3-pointer and Hulst hit two 3-pointers during that run as the Rams carried a 56-31 lead into the break.

Kiley Borowicz hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 points while Hulst and Ivy Braaten hit 3-pointers as the Rams outscored Park Rapids 35-34 in the second half. McCollum (11) and Michaelson (9) combined for 20 points while Warne hit a pair of 3-pointers for the Panthers after the break.

Kiley Borowicz and Kacie Borowicz scored 21 points apiece to lead the Rams, who improved to 10-0 against Section 8AA teams and 21-0 overall.

Michaelson's 28 points and 12 rebounds and McCollum's 21 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals led Park Rapids. Kaisa Coborn also had six assists and Warne had four steals as the Panthers fell to 3-6 against section opponents.

ROSEAU: Johnson 4 2-2 10, Kac. Borowicz 9 3-4 21, Kat. Borowicz 1 0-0 3, Braaten 3 0-0 7, Groenhoff 1 0-1 2, Ostgaard 0 0-1 0, Hulst 5 0-2 14, Ki. Borowicz 8 3-4 21, Hough 3 0-0 6, Christianson 2 3-4 7. Totals: 36 (FG), 11 for 18 (FT).

PARK RAPIDS: Warne 2 0-0 6, Ka. Coborn 1 0-0 2, Ke. Coborn 2 0-0 4, McCollum 10 3-5 23, Jewison 1 0-0 2, Klemmer 0 2-2 2, Michaelson 12 1-2 26. Totals: 28 for 73 (FG), 6 for 10 (FT).

Halftime: Roseau 56, Park Rapids 31. Three-pointers: Kat. Borowicz 1, Braaten 1, Hulst 4, Ki. Borowicz 2, Warne 2, Michaelson 1. Team fouls: Roseau 13, Park Rapids 19. Fouled out: Klemmer. Rebounds: Park Rapids 31 (Michaelson 12, McCollum 8, Ka. Coborn 5, Ke. Coborn 3, Klemmer 2, Warne 1). Assists: Park Rapids 21 (Ka. Coborn 6, McCollum 6, Ke. Coborn 4, Warne 3, Klemmer 1, Michaelson 1). Steals: Park Rapids 12 (Warne 4, McCollum 4, Michaelson 2, Klemmer 1, Ke. Coborn 1). Blocked shots: Park Rapids 1 (Michaelson). Turnovers: Park Rapids 24.