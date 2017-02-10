Search
    Panthers advance in section hockey playoffs

    By Vance Carlson Today at 9:38 a.m.
    Alexa Kennedy (26) battled to control the puck in front of the Detroit Lakes net during Thursday night's Section 8A quarterfinal game at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena. Kennedy's first-period goal helped the Panthers to a 6-0 win. Vance Carlson / Enterprise

    A five-goal second period powered the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley girls hockey team to a 6-0 win over Detroit Lakes in a Section 8A quarterfinal game Thursday night at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena.

    Alexa Kennedy scored 44 seconds into the game to give the No. 4-seeded Panthers a 1-0 lead.

    Park Rapids put the game away in the second period behind goals by Taylor Sagen at the 5:31 mark, Tara Johanning at the 8:25 mark, Lexi Hinkley-Smith at the 12:07 mark, Taylor Pingrey at the 12:55 mark and Sagen at the 15:44 mark.

    Hinkley-Smith had three assists while goalie Julia Smith recorded the shutout. Park Rapids defeated the Lakers 2-1 in overtime and tied the Lakers 4-4 during the regular season.

    Park Rapids improved to 9-15-1 and will play No. 1 Warroad Monday night at 6 p.m. at East Grand Forks in a semifinal game. Warroad defeated the Panthers 15-0 on Jan. 26. No. 3 Thief River Falls blanked No. 6 Crookston 9-0 in Thursday night's other quarterfinal game. Thief River Falls plays No. 2 East Grand Forks in Monday night's other semifinal game.

    Detroit Lakes, the No. 5 seed, ends the season with a 4-21-1 record.

