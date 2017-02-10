Panthers advance in section hockey playoffs

Alexa Kennedy scored 44 seconds into the game to give the No. 4-seeded Panthers a 1-0 lead.

Park Rapids put the game away in the second period behind goals by Taylor Sagen at the 5:31 mark, Tara Johanning at the 8:25 mark, Lexi Hinkley-Smith at the 12:07 mark, Taylor Pingrey at the 12:55 mark and Sagen at the 15:44 mark.

Hinkley-Smith had three assists while goalie Julia Smith recorded the shutout. Park Rapids defeated the Lakers 2-1 in overtime and tied the Lakers 4-4 during the regular season.

Park Rapids improved to 9-15-1 and will play No. 1 Warroad Monday night at 6 p.m. at East Grand Forks in a semifinal game. Warroad defeated the Panthers 15-0 on Jan. 26. No. 3 Thief River Falls blanked No. 6 Crookston 9-0 in Thursday night's other quarterfinal game. Thief River Falls plays No. 2 East Grand Forks in Monday night's other semifinal game.

Detroit Lakes, the No. 5 seed, ends the season with a 4-21-1 record.