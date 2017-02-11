Michaelson, Warne spark Panthers' win over Wolves

Michaelson and Jaiden McCollum finished with double-doubles with Michaelson's 20 points and 18 rebounds and McCollum's 14 points and 10 rebounds leading the way. Warne added 16 points and Kaisa Coborn had 11 points and five assists. Kendra Coborn had eight steals and four assists, McCollum dished out five assists and Michaelson had four steals as the Panthers improved to 9-9.

Katie Benjamin (17), Shelby Berg (11), Bri Raddatz (10) and Abbie Anderson (10) hit double figures for the Wolves, who had a 12-game winning streak snapped in falling to 15-3.

PARK RAPIDS: Warne 5 2-2 16, Ka. Coborn 5 0-1 11, Ke. Coborn 2 1-4 5, McCollum 5 4-7 14, Jewison 2 0-0 4, Klemmer 0 0-0 0, Bellanger 0 0-0 0, Michaelson 7 6-11 20, McDonald 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 for 74 (FG), 13 for 25 (FT).

W-H-A: Raddatz 4 0-5 10, Day 1 1-3 3, M. Benjamin 2 2-4 6, Anderson 5 0-2 10, K. Benjamin 5 6-7 17, Berg 4 0-0 11. Totals: 21 (FG), 9 for 21 (FT).

Halftime: Park Rapids 32, W-H-A 28. Three-pointers: Warne 4, Ka. Coborn 1, Raddatz 2, K. Benjamin 1, Berg 3. Team fouls: Park Rapids 19, W-H-A 20. Rebounds: Park Rapids 41 (Michaelson 18, McCollum 10, Ka. Coborn 4, Ke. Coborn 3, Jewison 3, Warne 2, McDonald 1). Assists: Park Rapids 19 (Ka. Coborn 5, McCollum 5, Ke. Coborn 4, Michaelson 3, Jewison 1, McDonald 1). Steals: Park Rapids 22 (Ke. Coborn 8, Michaelson 4, Warne 3, Ka. Coborn 3, McCollum 3, Klemmer 1). Blocked shots: Park Rapids 1 (Michaelson). Turnovers: Park Rapids 21.