Strong finish lifts Wolves past Panthers

Tristin Persons and Hunter Jewison scored 12 points apiece for the Panthers, who suffered their 13th loss in a row. Jewison also had seven rebounds and three blocked shots while Jason Haas had three assists and three steals as Park Rapids fell to 3-18 on the season.

The Wolves improved to 11-6.

PARK RAPIDS: Herberg 2 0-0 5, Haas 3 0-2 6, Bagstad 3 1-3 8, Dickinson 1 0-0 2, Persons 3 6-6 12, Cook 0 0-0 0, Hill 0 0-0 0, Jewison 6 0-0 12. Totals: 18 for 48 (FG), 7 for 11 (FT).

Halftime: Park Rapids 27, W-H-A 23. Three-pointers: Herberg 1, Bagstad 1. Rebounds: Park Rapids 22 (Jewison 7, Dickinson 5, Haas 3, Cook 3, Bagstad 2, Persons 2). Assists: Park Rapids 7 (Haas 3, Dickinson 2, Herberg 1, Bagstad 1). Steals: Park Rapids 5 (Haas 3, Bagstad 2). Blocked shots: Park Rapids 4 (Jewison 3, Bagstad 1). Team fouls: Park Rapids 18. Fouled out: Jewison. Turnovers: Park Rapids 18.

Frazee picks up first win

One streak was going to end when Frazee hosted the Panthers on Feb. 2.

Frazee entered this game with an 0-15 record while Park Rapids was on an 11-game losing streak.

Sparked by a 37-12 halftime lead, the host Hornets were able to pick up their first victory of the season with a 61-33 victory.

Persons scored 13 points and had three steals while Jewison had nine rebounds and three blocked shots to lead the Panthers, who fell to 2-7 against Section 8AA opponents. Marque Cook grabbed six rebounds while Luke Kosel, John Ballard and Gabe Bagstad had two assists each.

Frazee improved to 1-10 in section games and 1-15 overall.

PARK RAPIDS: Reish 1 0-2 2, Kosel 1 0-0 3, Ballard 1 0-0 3, Haas 0 0-0 0, Renneberg 0 0-2 0, Bagstad 1 1-2 3, Dickinson 0 0-0 0, Persons 5 0-0 13, Cook 0 0-0 0, Ohm 2 2-2 6, Hill 0 0-0 0, Jewison 1 1-4 3. Totals: 12 for 63 (FG), 4 for 12 (FT).

Halftime: Frazee 37, Park Rapids 12. Three-pointers: Kosel 1, Ballard 1, Persons 3. Rebounds: Park Rapids 26 (Jewison 9, Cook 6, Kosel 3, Ballard 2, Dickinson 2, Renneberg 1, Bagstad 1, Persons 1, Hill 1). Assists: Park Rapids 9 (Kosel 2, Ballard 2, Bagstad 2, Haas 1, Cook 1, Jewison 1). Steals: Park Rapids 8 (Persons 3, Bagstad 2, Kosel 1, Cook 1, Jewison 1). Blocked shots: Park Rapids 5 (Jewison 3, Renneberg 1, Cook 1). Team fouls: Park Rapids 11. Turnovers: Park Rapids 21.