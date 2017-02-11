Panthers win Last Chance Invitational title

Fritze broke the meet, school and pool record in diving while Simonson broke the meet record in the 100-yard backstroke as the Panthers compiled 879 points to top the three-team field. Detroit Lakes was second with 693 points while Perham took third with 337 points.

Fritze received 454.30 points for 11 dives to set three records. Mitch Flugel of Morris held the old meet and pool records with 454.25 points set in 2000. Fritze broke his own school record of 429.30 points set last season. Simonson clocked a 58.38 in the 100 backstroke to break the meet record of 58.87 set by Park Rapids' Connor Smythe in 2013.

Those were two of the Panthers' 10 winning performances.

Simonson, Spencer Fritze, Zach Fritze and Sam Eystad won the 200 medley relay in 1:47.03 while Marcus Benson, Kaleb Carlson, Zach Behrens and Matthew Benson followed in 1:48.18.

Matthew Benson won the 200 freestyle in 1:59.80 before the Panthers went 1-2-3-4 in the 200 individual medley behind Behrens' winning time of 2:18.09 and Thomas Williams' runner-up 2:31.78.

After Eystad won the 50 freestyle in 24.72, the Panthers went 1-2 in the 100 butterfly as Matthew Benson took first in 59.05 and Behrens followed in 59.35.

Eystad's runner-up 57.24 in the 100 freestyle was followed by Marcus Benson's winning time of 5:33.16 in the 500 freestyle. Spencer Fritze, Behrens, Eystad and Matthew Benson won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:35.84.

Park Rapids ended the meet with a 1-2-3 showing in the 100 backstroke as Marcus Benson followed Simonson's meet record with a runner-up 1:00.92, Spencer Fritze's winning time of 1:07.40 in the 100 breaststroke, and a runner-up 3:49.33 by Marcus Benson, Jack Bateman, Zach Fritze and Simonson in the 400 freestyle relay.

Those three teams competed for the Mid-State Conference title Friday at Detroit Lakes. Park Rapids will prepare for the Section 5A meet Feb. 24-25 at Bemidji.

Team scores: Park Rapids 879, Detroit Lakes 693, Perham 337.

Individual results

Diving: 1, S. Fritze, PR, 454.30 points. 2, Freeman, DL, 443.25. 3, Breitweser, PR, 353.50. 5, Christenson, PR, 221.75.

200 medley relay: 1, Park Rapids ( Simonson, S. Fritze, Z. Fritze, Eystad), 1:47.03. 2, Park Rapids (Mar. Benson, Carlson, Behrens, Mat. Benson), 1:48.18. 3, Detroit Lakes (Strawsell, Bakken, Lindsey, Olson), 1:58.31. 5, Park Rapids (T. Walsh, Breitweser, Huot, D. Walsh), 2:02.40. 8, Park Rapids (Neubauer, Christenson, Nichols, Zinniel), 2:18.35.

200 freestyle: 1, Mat. Benson, PR, 1:59.80. 2, Parzyck, DL, 2:00.74. 3, Simonson, PR, 2:01.89. 5, Bateman, PR, 2:09.53. 7, Backmann, PR, 2:41.43. 8, Wattenhofer, PR, 2:58.97.

200 individual medley: 1, Behrens, PR, 2:18.09. 2, Williams, PR, 2:31.78. 3, Breitweser, PR, 2:33.46. 4, Carlson, PR, 2:34.28. 6, Huot, PR, 2:38.23.

50 freestyle: 1, Eystad, PR, 24.72. 2, Olson, DL, 25.27. 3, Bellefeuille, DL, 25.47. 9, T. Walsh, PR, 27.44. 10, J. Walsh, PR, 28.12. 11, D. Walsh, PR, 28.47. 13, Neubauer, PR, 28.77. 16, Etter, PR, 29.72. 17, Nichols, PR, 30.04.

100 butterfly: 1, Mat. Benson, PR, 59.05. 2, Behrens, PR, 59.35. 3, LIndsey, DL, 1:02.82. 4, Huot, PR, 1:08.12. 7, Zinniel, PR, 1:36.15.

100 freestyle: 1, Olson, DL, 55.77. 2, Eystad, PR, 57.24. 3, Bateman, PR, 57.68. 4, Z. Fritze, PR, 57.75. 7, Carlson, PR, 1:01.61. 12, Nichols, PR, 1:08.35. 14, Wattenhofer, PR, 1:21.31.

500 freestyle: 1, Mar. Benson, PR, 5:33.16. 2, Strawsell, DL, 5:34.74. 3, Williams, PR, 5:58.50. 4, J. Walsh, PR, 6:05.82. 5, T. Walsh, PR, 6:29.78. 8, Backmann, PR, 7:08.67.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Park Rapids (S. Fritze, Behrens, Eystad, Mat. Benson), 1:35.84. 2, Detroit Lakes (Freeman, Bakken, Musielewicz, Parzyck), 1:43.62. 3, Detroit Lakes (Bunn, Oakes, Johnson, Steinke), 1:47.05. 4, Park Rapids (Bateman, D. Walsh, J. Walsh, Breitweser), 1:50.10. 8, Park Rapids (Neubauer, Etter, Zinniel, Nichols), 2:00.98. 9, Park Rapids (Williams, Backmann, Wattenhofer, Christenson), 2:03.14.

100 backstroke: 1, Simonson, PR, 58.38. 2, Mar. Benson, PR, 1:00.92. 3, Z. Fritze, PR, 1:07.41. 9, Neubauer, PR, 1:38.91.

100 breaststroke: 1, S. Fritze, PR, 1:07.40. 2, Musielewicz, DL, 1:13.95. 3, Parzyck, DL, 1:15.53. 10, D. Walsh, PR, 1:26.34. 12, Etter, PR, 1:30.23. 13, Zinniel, PR, 1:45.66.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Detroit Lakes (Olson, Bellefeuille, Strawsell, Parzyck), 3:44.17. 2, Park Rapids (Mar. Benson, Bateman, Z. Fritze, Simonson), 3:49.33. 3, Detroit Lakes (LIndsey, Holzgrove, Kitzmann, Haugrud), 4:01.77. 4, Park Rapids (Carlson, Huot, T. Walsh, Williams), 4:05.59. 7, Park Rapids (J. Walsh, Christenson, Wattenhofer, Backmann), 4:45.15.