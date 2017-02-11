Johnson's two goals seal Panthers' win

Goals by Cole Hoscheid and Caleb Strandlie gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead in the first period. Bjorn Jorgenson assisted on Hoscheid's goal at the 8:38 mark while Brett Pinoniemi and Jimmy Hillukka set up Strandlie's goal at the 13:42 mark.

Red Lake Falls used a 13-10 edge in shots on goal in the second period to cut the gap to 2-1 on Brandon Klipping's goal at the 4:14 mark.

Johnson extended Park Rapids' lead by opening the third period with goals 49 seconds in and at the 3:26 mark. Johnson's second goal was on the power play. Shea Alto concluded the scoring on assists from Strandlie and Connor Link with 5:55 to play.

The Panthers finished with a 36-34 edge in shots as goalie Austin Jerger made 33 saves.

Park Rapids, which defeated Red Lake Falls 6-4 on Jan. 14, improved to 6-9 in section play and 6-16-1 overall. Red Lake Falls fell to 2-8-1 in the section and 7-13-1 overall.

Park Rapids 2 0 3....5

Red Lake Falls 0 1 0....1

FIRST PERIOD: 1, Park Rapids, Hoscheid (Jorgenson), 8:38. 2, Park Rapids, Strandlie (Pinoniemi, Hillukka), 13:42. Penalties: Park Rapids 1, Red Lake Falls 0.

SECOND PERIOD: 1, Red Lake Falls, Klipping (Schmitz), 4:14. Penalties: Park Rapids 0, Red Lake Falls 2.

THIRD PERIOD: 3, Park Rapids, J. Johnson, :49. 4, Park Rapids, J. Johnson, 3:26. 5, Park Rapids, Alto (Strandlie, C. Link), 11:05. Penalties: Park Rapids 1, Red Lake Falls 2.

GOALIE SAVES: Park Rapids (Jerger) 12-12-9--33. Red Lake Falls (Larson) 9-10-12--31.