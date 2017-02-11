Gymnasts close out regular season

The Panthers' best event was vault where Olivia Fischer's 8.45, Randi Nielsen's 8.35 and a pair of 7.95s by Erin Tooker and Abby Kirlin led to a 32.70. Lauren Berg took first with a 9.05.

On beam, Kirlin's 8.15, Fischer's 7.45 and a pair of 7.00s by Tooker and Nielsen led the way as the Panthers received a 29.60. Alexis Solo led the field with an 8.30.

Park Rapids received a 29.00 in floor behind Tooker's 7.60, Fischer's 7.55, Olivia Ulvin's 6.95 and Kirlin's 6.90. Berg had the high score of 8.90.

On bars, Tooker's 7.45, Fischer's 7.00, Kirlin's 5.15 and Grace Litzau's 4.70 gave the Panthers a 24.30. Tara Tesch took first with an 8.90.

Berg won the all-around title with a 34.05 while Fischer was third with a 30.45, Tooker took fourth with a 30.00, Kirlin was fifth with a 28.15 and Jasmine Cease finished sixth with a 23.90.

The Panthers will prepare for the Section 8A meet at Perham on Feb. 18.

"The girls worked hard and were able to showcase improved skills and routines," said Park Rapids head coach Rebecca Penning, whose team went 1-7 in dual meets this season. "At the end of the day, the judges will always get the final say in the quality of our performance and for the first time all year we didn't set a new season high. This loss is very timely for us, though. As we head into the last week of practice before our section meet, we need to reset our way of thinking and focus. We can't worry about what score we're earning or what went wrong. Our mindset has to be 'us' matters more than 'me' and if we can conquer that, we will continue to have more success. I am excited to see the progress our team has made and can't wait for Feb. 18."

Bemidji 136.40, Park Rapids 115.60

Floor exercise: 1, Berg, B, 8.90. 2, Schmidt, B, 8.85. 3, Mayer, B, 8.40. 4, Solo, B, 8.25. 5, Offerdahl, B, 8.20. E. Tooker, PR, 7.60. 7, Fischer, PR, 7.55. 8, Ulvin, PR, 6.95. 9, Ab. Kirlin, PR, 6.90. 10, Cease, PR, 6.60. JV: Nielsen, PR, 7.60; Litzau, PR, 6.30; Al. Kirlin, PR, 6.30; V. Tooker, PR, 4.60; Dennis, PR, 4.40.

Balance beam: 1, Solo, B, 8.30. 2, Berg, B, 8.20. 3, Ab. Kirlin, PR, 8.15. 4, Mayer, B, 8.10. 5, Lauderbaugh, B, 8.05. 7, Fischer, PR, 7.45. 8 (tie), E. Tooker, PR, and Nielsen, PR, 7.00. 10, Cease, PR, 5.80. JV: Ulvin, PR, 5.60; V. Tooker, PR, 5.20; Litzau, PR, 5.10; Al. Kirlin, PR, 4.80; White, PR, 3.40; Dennis, PR, 2.60.

Uneven parallel bars: 1, Tesch, B, 8.90. 2, Mayer, B, 8.60. 3, Offerdahl, B, 8.35. 4, Lauderbaugh, B, 8.05. 5, Berg, B, 7.90. 6, E. Tooker, PR, 7.45. 7, Fischer, PR, 7.00. 8, Ab. Kirlin, PR, 5.15. 9, Litzau, PR, 4.70. 10, Cease, PR, 4.30. JV: Nielsen, PR, 5.00; Ulvin, PR, 4.10.

Vault: 1, Berg, B, 9.05. 2, Mayer, B, 8.90. 3 (tie), Lauderbaugh, B, and Lucas, B, 8.75. 5, Fischer, PR, 8.45. 6, Nielsen, PR, 8.35. 8 (tie), E. Tooker, PR, and Ab. Kirlin, PR, 7.95. 10, Cease, PR, 7.20.

All-around: 1, Berg, B, 34.05. 2, Mayer, B, 34.00. 3, Fischer, PR, 30.45. 4, E. Tooker, PR, 30.00. 5, Ab. Kirlin, PR, 28.15. 6, Cease, PR, 23.90.