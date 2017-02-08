Wrestlers defeat New York Mills
Five forfeits were the difference as the Park Rapids wrestling team improved to 10-3 in dual meets with a 49-18 win over New York Mills Thursday night at the Area High School gym.
The two teams split the eight matches that were wrestled, but the Panthers used five forfeits in coasting to their third win in a row.
Ashton Clark opened the match with a second-period pin at 106 pounds before New York Mills tied it at 6-6 with a pair of minor decisions in the next two matches.
After a double forfeit at 126, Nolan Booge used three nearfalls in the second period to spark a 12-4 major decision at 132. Forfeit wins by Joe Klein at 138, Logan Johnson at 145 and Jared Sunram at 152 gave Park Rapids a 28-6 advantage.
Justin Dravis' first-period pin at 160 was followed by Zach Nelson's win at 170 as a first-period takedown and third-period reversal led to a 4-0 decision. Cody Dravis' forfeit win at 182 made it 43-6.
New York Mills recorded pins by Jake Erkenbrack (who is rated No. 6 in the state Class A poll at 182) and Jett Saewert (who is rated No. 8 at 285) in two of the final three matches while Jacob Bittmann's forfeit win at 220 capped off the scoring for the Panthers, who are rated No. 9 in the latest state Class A poll.
New York Mills fell to 12-5 on the season.
Park Rapids 49, New York Mills 18
106: Ashton Clark, PR, pinned Dane Niemi 2:59. 113: Carter Haman, NYM, minor decision over Kobe Burton 8-2. 120: Bren Salo, NYM, minor decision over John Hoefs 4-1. 126: Double forfeit. 132: Nolan Booge, PR, major decision over Matt Frost 12-4. 138: Joe Klein, PR, won by forfeit. 145: Logan Johnson, PR, won by forfeit. 152: Jared Sunram, PR, won by forfeit. 160: Justin Dravis, PR, pinned Dan Frost 1:46. 170: Zach Nelson, PR, minor decision over Johnny Flynn 4-0. 182: Cody Dravis, PR, won by forfeit. 195: Jake Erkenbrack, NYM, pinned Zach Hocking 1:07. 220: Jacob Bittmann, PR, won by forfeit. 285: Jett Saewert, NYM, pinned Logan Veo :36.