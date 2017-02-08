Wrestlers defeat New York Mills

The two teams split the eight matches that were wrestled, but the Panthers used five forfeits in coasting to their third win in a row.

Ashton Clark opened the match with a second-period pin at 106 pounds before New York Mills tied it at 6-6 with a pair of minor decisions in the next two matches.

After a double forfeit at 126, Nolan Booge used three nearfalls in the second period to spark a 12-4 major decision at 132. Forfeit wins by Joe Klein at 138, Logan Johnson at 145 and Jared Sunram at 152 gave Park Rapids a 28-6 advantage.

Justin Dravis' first-period pin at 160 was followed by Zach Nelson's win at 170 as a first-period takedown and third-period reversal led to a 4-0 decision. Cody Dravis' forfeit win at 182 made it 43-6.

New York Mills recorded pins by Jake Erkenbrack (who is rated No. 6 in the state Class A poll at 182) and Jett Saewert (who is rated No. 8 at 285) in two of the final three matches while Jacob Bittmann's forfeit win at 220 capped off the scoring for the Panthers, who are rated No. 9 in the latest state Class A poll.

New York Mills fell to 12-5 on the season.

Park Rapids 49, New York Mills 18

106: Ashton Clark, PR, pinned Dane Niemi 2:59. 113: Carter Haman, NYM, minor decision over Kobe Burton 8-2. 120: Bren Salo, NYM, minor decision over John Hoefs 4-1. 126: Double forfeit. 132: Nolan Booge, PR, major decision over Matt Frost 12-4. 138: Joe Klein, PR, won by forfeit. 145: Logan Johnson, PR, won by forfeit. 152: Jared Sunram, PR, won by forfeit. 160: Justin Dravis, PR, pinned Dan Frost 1:46. 170: Zach Nelson, PR, minor decision over Johnny Flynn 4-0. 182: Cody Dravis, PR, won by forfeit. 195: Jake Erkenbrack, NYM, pinned Zach Hocking 1:07. 220: Jacob Bittmann, PR, won by forfeit. 285: Jett Saewert, NYM, pinned Logan Veo :36.