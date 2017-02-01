Defense delivers as Panthers defeat Tigers

The Panthers listened and dominated defensively in the early going by building a 33-4 lead in a 54-29 victory.

A layup by Jaiden McCollum and a jumper by Kaisa Coborn gave the Panthers a 7-0 lead before a layup by Nevis' Madisyn Lucas made it 7-2 with 12:02 to play in the first half.

Park Rapids' defense then held the Tigers scoreless for the next 7:41 as the offense produced a 19-0 run for a 26-2 lead. Rilee Michaelson's two layups, a layup by Macky Warne, a layup and jumper by Kendra Coborn, and a jumper by McCollum sparked the Panthers during that stretch.

A layup off a steal by Ashley Pyburn ended that run as Nevis trailed 26-4 with 4:21 left in the first half. Two layups by Jordan Klemmer and a 3-pointer by Warne pushed the lead to 33-4 at the 2:46 mark before a jumper by Kaisa Coborn gave Park Rapids a 33-7 advantage at the break.

After Emma Bliss opened the second half with a jumper for the Tigers, 3-pointers by Kaisa Coborn and Warne, jumpers by Megan Jewison and Klemmer, and a layup off a steal by McCollum made it 48-10 with 11:16 to play.

Nevis closed the game on a 19-6 run as a jumper by Bliss, a 3-pointer by Pyburn, a basket off a rebound by Bliss, jumpers by Annalise Ahrendt and Kia Heide, layups by Montana Baker and Heide, and a jumper by Cora Umthun led the way.

Klemmer led a balanced attack with 11 points as the Panthers improved to 7-8.

Heide (6), Pyburn (6) and Bliss (6) combined for 18 points to lead the Tigers, who fell to 3-11 on the season. Bliss hauled down 11 rebounds, Lucas had nine rebounds and Pyburn had five steals for Nevis, which made only 11 of 40 field goals and 6 of 20 free throws while turning the ball over 36 times.

"We were very sluggish to start the game. Only scoring 7 points in the first half is hard to overcome," said Nevis head coach Brad Neyens. "We played much better in the second half and played solid defense throughout the game. We have to be better with our shooting percentage and free throw percentage. It is killing us in almost every game."

NEVIS: Lucas 1 2-4 4, Pyburn 2 1-2 6, Heide 2 2-10 6, Bliss 3 0-3 6, Baker 1 0-0 2, Ahrendt 1 0-0 2, David 0 0-0 0, Umthun 1 0-0 2, Vredenberg 0 0-0 0, Isaacson 0 0-0 0, Monroe 0 0-0 0, Carrier 0 1-1 1, Kamphaus 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 for 40 (FG), 6 for 20 (FT).

PARK RAPIDS: Warne 3 0-0 8, Ka. Coborn 3 0-0 7, Ke. Coborn 2 0-0 4, McCollum 3 2-2 10, Jewison 1 0-0 2, Steffel 0 0-0 0, Kinkel 0 0-0 0, Klemmer 4 3-5 11, Bellanger 0 0-0 0, J. Johnson 0 0-0 0, Byer 1 1-2 3, Michaelson 2 3-4 7, Carlson 1 0-0 2, McDonald 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 (FG), 11 for 15 (FT).

Halftime: Park Rapids 36, Nevis 7. Three-pointers: Pyburn 1, Warne 2, Ka. Coborn 1. Rebounds: Nevis 37 (Bliss 11, Lucas 9, Heide 5, Baker 4, Kamphaus 3, Ahrendt 2, Pyburn 1, Isaacson 1, Carrier 1). Assists: Nevis 3 (Lucas 1, Pyburn 1, Bliss 1). Steals: Nevis 13 (Pyburn 5, Bliss 3, Lucas 2, Heide 2, Ahrendt 1). Blocked shots: Nevis 5 (Lucas 2, Pyburn 1, Heide 1, Kamphaus 1). Team fouls: Nevis 14. Turnovers: Nevis 36.

Lane leads Patriots

Olivia Lane's 27 points and 10 rebounds led the way as Pequot Lakes ran to a 75-38 Mid-State Conference win over the Panthers at the Century School gym on Jan. 24.

Kendra Coborn hit a trio of 3-pointers and McCollum had three baskets as the Panthers trailed 38-22 at the half. Lane led the Patriots with 13 points.

Six inside baskets by Lane and three layups off steals by Karli Skog to open the second half sparked a 26-11 run as the Patriots extended their lead to 64-33 with 11:54 to play.

McCollum's seven rebounds, five assists and two steals led the Panthers, who went 4 for 20 on 3-pointers in falling to 1-5 in the conference. Skog added 16 points as Pequot Lakes improved to 3-0 in conference games and 13-2 overall.

PEQUOT LAKES: Dotty 2 1-2 5, Kratochvil 3 0-0 6, Lane 11 5-11 27, Kr. Skog 1 0-0 2, Ka. Skog 6 4-4 16, Sewall 2 2-3 7, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Ruud 3 2-2 8, Littman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 30 (FG), 14 for 22 (FT).

PARK RAPIDS: Warne 1 0-0 3, Ka. Coborn 2 1-2 5, Ke. Coborn 3 0-0 9, McCollum 3 0-0 6, Jewison 0 0-0 0, Steffel 0 0-3 0, Kinkel 0 1-2 1, Klemmer 0 0-0 0, Bellanger 1 0-0 2, J. Johnson 0 1-2 1, Byer 0 0-0 0, Michaelson 2 2-2 6, Carlson 0 1-4 1, P. Johnson 2 0-0 4, McDonald 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 for 56 (FG), 6 for 13 (FT).

Halftime: Pequot Lakes 38, Park Rapids 22. Three-pointers: Sewall 1, Warne 1, Ke. Coborn 3. Team fouls: Pequot Lakes 12, Park Rapids 19. Rebounds: Park Rapids 29 (McCollum 7, Carlson 5, Ka. Coborn 4, Warne 2, Ke. Coborn 2, Michaelson 2, Jewison 2, Steffel 1, Kinkel 1, J. Johnson 1, Byer 1, P. Johnson 1). Assists: Park Rapids 9 (McCollum 5, Ka. Coborn 3, Ke. Coborn 1). Steals; Park Rapids 6 (McCollum 2, Steffel 1, Kinkel 1, Warne 1, Ke. Coborn 1). Blocked shots: Park Rapids 2 (Jewison 2). Turnovers: Park Rapids 17.