Park Rapids took a 1-0 lead in the first period when Taylor Pingrey assisted on a power-play goal by Alexa Kennedy at the 13:11 mark.

The Blue Devils tied the game at 1-1 on Gabby Olson's goal at the 1:12 mark of the second period.

Prairie Centre controlled the third period, taking the lead on Abby Ecker's goal 54 seconds in and Mikayla Olson's goal at the 1:03 mark. Kylee Hopp's power-play goal at the 12:41 mark concluded the scoring as the Blue Devils held an 18-2 advantage in shots on goal in the final period.

Park Rapids goalie Julia Smith finished with 40 saves as Prairie Centre held a 44-24 advantage in shots for the game.

The win lifted Prairie Centre to 4-1 in the conference and 11-8-1 overall. The Panthers, who lost to Prairie Centre 3-1 on Dec. 20, fell to 1-4-1 in conference games and 8-12-1 overall. Northern Lakes leads the conference standings with a 4-0 record while Detroit Lakes is 0-4-1 in Mid-State play.

Prairie Centre 0 1 3....4

Park Rapids 1 0 0....1

FIRST PERIOD: 1, Park Rapids, Kennedy (Pingrey), 13:11. Penalties: Prairie Centre 1, Park Rapids 1.

SECOND PERIOD: 1, Prairie Centre, G. Olson (Mora), 1:12. Penalties: Prairie Centre 1, Park Rapids 2.

THIRD PERIOD: 2, Prairie Centre, Ecker, :54. 3, Prairie Centre, M. Olson, 1:03. 4, Prairie Centre, Hopp (G. Olson), 12:41. Penalties: Prairie Centre 1, Park Rapids 2.

GOALIE SAVES: Prairie Centre (Och) 12-9-2--23. Park Rapids (Smith) 15-10-15--40.