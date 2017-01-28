Perfect Panthers swim by Prowlers

The Panthers opened the meet with a 1-2 showing in the 200-yard medley relay as Spencer Fritze, Matthew Benson, Seth Breitweser and Tim Walsh took first in 2:01.28 and Zach Behrens, Marcus Benson, Casimir Simonson and Sam Huot followed in 2:01.57.

After Jack Walsh led the field in the 200 freestyle in 2:20.58, Matthew Benson (in 2:17.09) and Breitweser (in 2:37.37) went 1-2 in the 200 individual medley. Simonson followed with a winning time of 24.69 in the 50 freestyle for a 39-23 advantage.

Marcus Benson (in 1:04.65), Fritze (in 1:06.20) and Huot (in 1:08.77) went 1-2-3 in the 100 butterfly before Behrens (in 5:45.87) and Jack Bateman (in 6:09.80) went 1-2 in the 500 freestyle for a 70-40 advantage.

The Panthers then went 1-2-3 in the 100 backstroke behind Matthew Benson (1:04.31), Fritze (1:07.86) and Huot (1:19.81) and in the 100 breaststroke behind Behrens (1:13.37), Simonson (1:13.79) and Marcus Benson (1:17.97).

A 1-2 showing in the 400 freestyle relay capped off the meet as Breitweser, Jack Walsh, Fritze and Simonson clocked a 4:01.59 and Behrens, Kaleb Carlson, Huot and Bateman followed in 4:05.34.

Park Rapids 114, Thief River Falls 56

200 medley relay: 1, Park Rapids (S. Fritze, Mat. Benson, Breitweser, T. Walsh), 2:01.28. 2, Park Rapids (Behrens, Mar. Benson, Simonson, Huot), 2:01.57. 3, Thief River Falls, 2:10.38. JV: Park Rapids (Ziniel, Etter, Backmann, Nichols), 2:34.35.

200 freestyle: 1, J. Walsh, PR, 2:20.58. 2, Wiggs, TRF, 2:22.41. 3, Carlson, PR, 2:26.50. 4, Sele, TRF, 2:47.98. 5, Stark, TRF, 2:50.00. 6, Wattenhofer, PR, 3:03.98. JV: Williams, PR, 2:16.15; Bruce, PR, 2:24.84; Neubauer, PR, 2:48.37.

200 individual medley: 1, Mat. Benson, PR, 2:17.09. 2, Breitweser, PR, 2:37.37. 3, Zerwas, TRF, 2:37.87. 4, Browning, TRF, 2:40.17. 5, Brang, TRF, 3:17.28. JV: Backmann, PR, 3:12.90.

50 freestyle: 1, Simonson, PR, 24.69. 2, Stengrim, TRF, 25.69. 3, Smith, TRF, 25.89. 4, Bateman, PR, 25.97. 5, Arch, TRF, 27.17. 6, T. Walsh, PR, 27.40. JV: D. Walsh, PR, 28.63; Nichols, PR, 31.06; Cempa, PR, 38.39.

100 butterfly: 1, Mar. Benson, PR, 1:04.65. 2, S. Fritze, PR, 1:06.20. 3, Huot, PR, 1:08.77. 4, Halsa, TRF, 1:14.91. 5, Zerwas, TRF, 1:19.43. JV: Williams, PR, 1:13.24; Christenson, PR, 1:21.52; Zinniel, PR, 1:38.13.

100 freestyle: 1, Stengrim, TRF, 56.85. 2, Arch, TRF, 1:00.32. 3, T. Walsh, PR, 1:01.35. 4, Carlson, PR, 1:04.71. 5, J. Walsh, PR, 1:07.02. JV: Bruce, PR, 1:03.54; D. Walsh, PR, 1:08.48; Wattenhofer, PR, 1:26.80.

500 freestyle: 1, Behrens, PR, 5:45.87. 2, Bateman, PR, 6:09.80. 3, Wiggs, TRF, 6:30.73. 4, Breitweser, PR, 6:38.36. 5, Stark, TRF, 7:53.13.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Thief River Falls, 1:47.00. 2, Park Rapids (Mar. Benson, J. Walsh, Christenson, Carlson), 1:55.07. 3, Park Rapids (Mat. Benson, Wattenhofer, T. Walsh, Bateman), 1:58.90. JV: Park Rapids (Bruce, Zinniel, Etter, Backmann), 2:05.45; Park Rapids (D. Walsh, Neubauer, Cempa, Williams), 2:09.75.

100 backstroke: 1, Mat. Benson, PR, 1:04.31. 2, S. Fritze, PR, 1:07.86. 3, Huot, PR, 1:19.81. 4, Browning, TRF, 1:21.32. 5, Brang, TRF, 1:40.89. JV: Neubauer, PR, 1:40.20; Cempa, PR, 1:43.06; Nichols, PR, 1:45.29.

100 breaststroke: 1, Behrens, PR, 1:13.37. 2, Simonson, PR, 1:13.79. 3, Mar. Benson, PR, 1:17.97. 4, Haugen, TRF, 1:31.99. 5, Sele, TRF, 1:43.00. JV: Etter, PR, 1:41.42; Zinniel, PR, 1:47.31.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Park Rapids (Breitweser, J. Walsh, S. Fritze, Simonson), 4:01.59. 2, Park Rapids (Behrens, Carlson, Huot, Bateman), 4:05.35. 3, Thief River Falls, 4:11.43. JV: Park Rapids (Bruce, Wattenhofer, D. Walsh, Christenson), 5:00.48; Park Rapids (Williams, Cempa, Neubauer, Backmann), 5:08.42.