Jerger makes 52 saves in loss to Warroad

After Warroad's Carter Pelland opened the scoring just 1:42 into the game, the Panthers tied it at 1-1 on Isaac Johnson's power-play goal at the 3:45 mark. Cole Hoscheid and Bjorn Jorgenson assisted on that goal.

Warroad responded as goals by Kip Knutson at the 6:55 mark and Cameron Skappel at the 14:28 mark produced a 3-1 advantage. The Warriors held an 18-6 advantage in shots in that period.

Warroad's defense dominated the rest of the game by allowing only four shots on goal. Jaron Moyer's goal at the 11:29 mark of the second period concluded the scoring as the Warriors dominated play with a 22-1 advantage in shots. Warroad outshot the Panthers 16-3 during a scoreless third period.

The win lifted Warroad to 3-3 against section teams and 6-11-1 overall. Park Rapids, despite 52 saves by goalie Austin Jerger, fell to 5-7 in section games and 5-13-1 overall.

East Grand Forks at 6-0 (10-4-2 overall) and Northern Lakes at 4-0 (14-1-1 overall) remain the only undefeated teams in section play. Thief River Falls is 5-1 (8-9 overall) and Lake of the Woods is 6-2 (9-5-1 overall). Detroit Lakes is 2-2 (7-6-1 overall), Crookston is 3-4 (5-12 overall), Red Lake Falls is 2-5-1 (5-10-1 overall), Bagley/Fosston is 2-6 (3-11-1 overall) and Kittson Central is 0-8-1 (1-13-1 overall).

Park Rapids 1 0 0....1

Warroad 3 1 0....4

FIRST PERIOD: 1, Warroad, Pelland (Knutson), 1:42. 1, Park Rapids, I. Johnson (Hoscheid, Jorgenson), 3:45. 2, Warroad, Knutson, 6:55. 3, Warroad, Skappel (Johnson, Pelland), 14:28. Penalties: Park Rapids 0, Warroad 1.

SECOND PERIOD: 4, Warroad, Moyer (Pelland), 11:29. Penalties: Park Rapids 1, Warroad 2.

THIRD PERIOD: No scoring. Penalties: Park Rapids 1, Warroad 1.

GOALIE SAVES: Park Rapids (Jerger) 15-21-16--52. Warroad (Orchard) 5-1-3--9.