Gabe Bagstad's 3-pointer kept Park Rapids within 9-4 at the 13:59 mark of the first half before the Rangers put together a 22-3 run. Trey Jacobs hit a 3-pointer and scored on three consecutive layups, Noah Gindorff scored twice inside and Jack Silgen hit a 3-pointer and drove in for a slam dunk on a breakaway as C-I built a 31-7 lead with 7:11 to go in the first half.

Marque Cook's layup ended that run at the 6:56 mark before Blake Johnson hit a 3-pointer at the 5:50 mark and Jason Haas hit a jumper with 4:46 remaining. Jacobs hit two 3-pointers and scored on three breakaway layups as the Rangers closed the half with a 19-0 run.

Jumpers by Haas and Cook, a layup by Peyton Hill, a 3-pointer by Bagstad, and a layup off a steal by Luke Kosel led the Panthers in the second half.

The Rangers made 9 of 19 3-pointers in shooting 67 percent (33 for 49) from the field to improve to 4-0 in the conference and 13-0 overall. Crosby-Ironton is rated No. 8 in this week's state Class AA poll.

Park Rapids fell to 0-5 in conference games and 3-11 overall.

CROSBY-IRONTON: J. Silgen 12, Edmundson 9, Jacobs 21, Jacobson 5, Gindorff 14, Jordan 2, Burley 6, W. Silgen 8, Stangel 1.

PARK RAPIDS: Haas 2 0-2 4, Bagstad 2 0-0 6, Dickinson 0 3-4 3, Johnson 1 0-0 3, Cook 3 0-0 6, Reish 0 0-1 0, Kosel 1 0-0 2, Renneberg 0 1-2 1, Persons 0 2-2 2, Hill 1 2-4 4. Totals: 11 (FG), 8 for 15 (FT).

Halftime: C-I 58, Park Rapids 14. Three-pointers: J. Silgen 2, Jacobs 3, Edmundson 2, W. Silgen 2, Bagstad 2, Johnson 1. Team fouls: C-I 14, Park Rapids 9.