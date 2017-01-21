Panthers pick up pivotal win over Pirates

The line of Alexa Kennedy, Paige Myhre and Taylor Sagen combined for three goals and eight assists in helping the Panthers avenge a 4-2 loss to Crookston on Nov. 25.

Crookston took a 1-0 lead on Maddie Nicholls' breakaway goal at the 10:54 mark of the first period. But the Panthers responded by scoring twice in a span of 26 seconds to take the lead. Kennedy tied the game on assists from Myhre and Sagen at the 14:26 mark before Sagen and Kennedy set up Myhre for a go-ahead goal at the 14:52 mark.

Ali Hutter's goal at the 14:22 mark of the second period gave the Pirates momentum.

Crookston entered the final period with a 5-on-3 advantage for almost two minutes, but the Panthers skated off those penalties and took the lead when Lexi Hinkley-Smith scored on the power play at the 9:55 mark. Kennedy and Sagen assisted on what proved to be the game-winner. Kennedy made it 4-2 at the 11:09 mark as Myhre and Sagen received assists before Taylor Pingrey sealed the win by scoring with 2:24 to play.

Goalie Julia Smith finished with 40 saves as Crookston held a 42-34 advantage in shots on goal.

The win lifted Park Rapids to 2-4-1 in the section and 8-9-1 overall while the Pirates fell to 1-5 in section games and 3-16-1 overall.

Thief River Falls, which is rated No. 5 in the latest state Class A poll, is 6-3 in section games and 13-7 overall while Warroad, the No. 6 team in the state, is 4-0-2 in the section and 10-7-2 overall. East Grand Forks, which is rated No. 14, is 5-1-2 in the section and 9-4-3 overall. Those three teams will be the top seeds for the section playoffs.

Park Rapids, based on a 2-1 overtime win over Detroit Lakes on Nov. 29 and a 4-4 tie with the Lakers on Dec. 13, should receive the No. 4 seed to open the playoffs at home. Detroit Lakes defeated Crookston 2-1 on Nov. 17. Those two teams play again on Jan. 31 to decide the No. 5 seed.

Park Rapids 2 0 3....5

Crookston 1 1 0....2

FIRST PERIOD: 1, Crookston, Nicholls (Tiedemann), 10:54. 1, Park Rapids, Kennedy (Myhre, T. Sagen), 14:26. 2, Park Rapids, Myhre (T. Sagen, Kennedy), 14:52.

SECOND PERIOD: 2, Crookston, Hutter (Strem, Nicholls), 14:22.

THIRD PERIOD: 3, Park Rapids, Hinkley-Smith (Kennedy, T. Sagen), 9:55. 4, Park Rapids, Kennedy (Myhre, T. Sagen), 11:09. 5, Park Rapids, Pingrey, 14:36.

GOALIE SAVES: Park Rapids (Smith) 8-18-14--40. Crookston (Jobe) 11-12-6--29.