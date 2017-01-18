Staples-Motley's defense sparks win over Panthers

Gavin Smith's 24 points, Derek Kennedy's 12 points and Trey Skeesick's 10 points paced the Cardinals, who led 53-20 at the half before outscoring Park Rapids 26-9 in the second half. The win lifted Staples-Motley to 1-1 in the conference and 5-5 overall.

Jason Haas (9), Jake Dickinson (6) and Blake Johnson (6) combined for 21 points while Payton Hill had four rebounds and Johnson dished out two assists to lead the Panthers, who made only 9 of 45 field goals in falling to 0-4 in conference games and 3-10 overall.

Crosby-Ironton leads the conference standings with a 2-0 record while Pequot Lakes is 3-1. Detroit Lakes is also 1-1 in Mid-State action.

STAPLES-MOTLEY: Smith 24, Kennedy 12, Skeesick 10, Rychner 9, Fietek 6, Lombard 4, Losh 4, Carlson 4, Eisel 4.

PARK RAPIDS: Herberg 0 2-2 2, Haas 2 4-7 9, Dickinson 3 0-0 6, Johnson 2 0-0 6, Pickar 1 0-0 2, Kosel 0 0-0 0, Reish 0 0-0 0, Renneberg 0 0-0 0, Bagstad 0 0-0 0, Persons 0 0-0 0, Cook 1 1-2 3, Hill 1 1-2 3. Totals: 9 for 45 (FG), 8 for 13 (FT).

Halftime: S-M 53, Park Rapids 20. Three-pointers: Haas 1, Johnson 2. Rebounds: Park Rapids 23 (Hill 4 Herberg 3, Dickinson 3, Johnson 3, Pickar 3, Cook 3, Persons 2, Reish 1, Bagstad 1). Assists: Park Rapids 6 (Johnson 2, Haas 1, Bagstad 1, Dickinson 1, Persons 1). Team fouls: Park Rapids 17. Turnovers: Park Rapids 26.