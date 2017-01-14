Wrestlers win pair of Mid-State matches

Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus used three pins to jump out to an 18-4 lead before the Panthers rallied for a 55-18 victory. Staples-Motley jumped out to a 16-4 advantage before Park Rapids rallied for a 39-31 victory.

Ashton Clark opened the dual against the Road Crew with a pair of takedowns and a nearfall for an 8-0 major decision at 106 pounds before PLPRB won the next three matches via pins for an 18-4 lead.

The Panthers took control by winning the final 10 bouts.

After Nolan Booge received a forfeit win at 132, Landen Burlingame's reversal in the second period led to a 2-1 win at 138 and Logan Johnson used an escape and takedown in the third period to seal a 7-4 minor decision at 145. Jared Sunram's pair of takedowns and reversal sparked a 7-2 minor decision at 152 as Park Rapids claimed a 19-18 edge.

Justin Dravis received a forfeit at 160, Cody Dravis recorded a pin in 5:36 at 170, Zach Nelson received a forfeit win at 182, Zach Hocking recorded a pin in 4:49 at 195, Jacob Bittmann recorded a pin in 2:31 at 220 and Logan Veo recorded a pin in 2:30 at 285 to cap off the win.

In the win over Staples-Motley, the Panthers used six wins down the stretch to complete the sweep.

Clark's three takedowns, nearfall and reversal led to a 12-2 major decision at 113, but the Cardinals won the next two matches to build a 16-4 advantage.

Booge recorded a pin in 1:01 at 132, Burlingame's reversal in overtime produced a 1-0 minor decision at 138, Sunram recorded a pin in 5:27 at 152 and Justin Dravis recorded a pin in 1:15 at 160 to give the Panthers a 25-19 advantage.

After the Cardinals used a win by injury default at 170 to tie the match, Nelson's pin in 1:42 at 182 and Bittmann's pin in 48 seconds at 220 gave Park Rapids the win.

The Panthers improved to 2-0 in the conference and 4-2 overall while PLPRB fell to 1-2 in the conference and 4-5 overall. Staples-Motley fell to 1-1 in conference matches and 3-2 overall.

Park Rapids 55, PLPRB 18

106: Ashton Clark, PR, major decision over Connor Tulenchik 8-0. 113: Riley Wilson, PLPRB, pinned Derek Greenfeather 1:44. 120: Addisuone Harrington, PLPRB, pinned Kobe Burton 2:23. 126: Isaac Manther, PLPRB, pinned Kaden Safratowich 1:22. 132: Nolan Booge, PR, won by forfeit. 138: Landen Burlingame, PR, minor decision over Jake Poehler 2-1. 145: Logan Johnson, PR, minor decision over Evan Gravdahl 7-4. 152: Jared Sunram, PR, minor decision over Tucker Cain 7-2. 160: Justin Dravis, PR, won by forfeit. 170: Cody Dravis, PR, pinned Devin Richards 5:36. 182: Zach Nelson, PR, won by forfeit. 195: Zach Hocking, PR, pinned Josh Pettit 4:49. 220: Jacob Bittmann, PR, pinned Myca Reynolds 2:31. 285: Logan Veo, PR, pinned John Urseth 2:30.

Park Rapids 39, Staples-Motley 31

106: Payton Bjerga, SM, pinned Derek Greenfeather 1:20. 113: Ashton Clark, PR, major decision over Brayden Christensen 12-2. 120: Blayne Dumprope, SM, pinned Kobe Burton 1:17. 126: Spencer Miller, SM, major decision over Kaden Safratowich 11-2. 132: Nolan Booge, PR, pinned Owen Bjerga 1:01. 138: Landen Burlingame, PR, minor decision over Blake Gerard 1-0 (ot). 145: Eric LIsson, SM, minor decision over Logan Johnson 8-6 (ot). 152: Jared Sunram, PR, pinned Matt Miller 5:27. 160: Justin Dravis, PR, pinned Isaac Swensrud 1:15. 170: James Ehresman, SM, won by injury default over Cody Dravis. 182: Zach Nelson, PR, pinned John Stratema 1:42. 195: Brayden Tyrell, SM, minor decision over Jack Hensel 3-0. 220: Jacob Bittmann, PR, pinned Shaine Guggenberger :48. 285: KYle Serich, SM, minor decision over Logan Veo 6-0.