Forfeits, pins lead Panthers past Wolves

Ashton Clark's forfeit win at 113 pounds provided the only win for Park Rapids in the early going as the Wolves built an 18-6 lead behind a forfeit win at 106, Dillon McGee's pin at 120 and Carter Rettke's pin at 126.

After Landen Burlingame received a forfeit at 132, Nolan Booge's pin in 44 seconds at 136 tied the match at 18-18. Tyler Hauskin's 12-8 minor decision at 145 gave WHAN a 21-18 lead before the Panthers won the final seven matches.

Eli Bessman recorded a pin in 3:16 at 152, Jared Sunram posted a 4-0 minor decision at 160 and Justin Dravis recorded a pin in 50 seconds at 170 for a 33-21 advantage.

After forfeit wins by Cody Dravis at 182, Zach Nelson at 195 and Zach Hocking at 220, Jacob Bittmann ended the match with a pin in 25 seconds at 285.

The win lifted Park Rapids to 2-2 in dual meets while WHAN fell to 3-4.

Park Rapids 57, W-H-A/N 21

106: Cain Mitchell, WHAN, won by forfeit. 113: Ashton Clark, PR, won by forfeit. 120: Dillon McGee, WHAN, pinned John Hoefs 2:54. 126: Carter Rettke, WHAN, pinned Kobe Burton :57. 132: Landen Burlingame, PR, won by forfeit. 138: Nolan Booge, PR, pinned Drew Erickson :44. 145: Tyler Hauskin, WHAN, minor decision over Kaden Safratowich, 12-8. 152: Eli Bessman, PR, pinned Colton Jacob 3:16. 160: Jared Sunram, PR, minor decision over Kyle Schmidt 4-0. 170: Justin Dravis, PR, pinned Austin Smith :50. 182: Cody Dravis, PR, won by forfeit. 195: Zach Nelson, PR, won by forfeit. 220: Zach Hocking, PR, won by forfeit. 285: Jacob Bittmann, PR, pinned Liam Andress :25.