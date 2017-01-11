Panthers run past Warroad

The Panthers took control early by jumping out to a 26-8 lead and leading 51-14 at the half.

Jaiden McCollum's scored off a rebound and followed with a layup before a jumper by Megan Jewison and a 3-pointer by Kaisa Coborn led to a 12-4 lead with 14:28 to play in the first half.

A jumper by Kortne Byer, layups by Mercedez Bellanger, Coborn and Paige Johnson, jumpers by Jewison and Coborn, and a basket off a rebound by Rilee Michaelson made it 26-8 at the 10:11 mark.

Three straight baskets by Michaelson, a 3-pointer and jumper by Kaisa Coborn, a basket off a rebound by Johnson, and a layup by Kendra Coborn pushed the lead to 41-11 with 4:33 to play in the first half.

A layup by Jewison, two inside baskets by McCollum, a layup by Whitney Steffel and a jumper by Julia Johnson made it 51-14 at the break.

A pair of 3-pointers by Macky Warne, layups by Kendra Coborn, Kaisa Coborn and Paige Johnson, a jumper by Olivia McDonald, and a 3-pointer by Jordan Klemmer pushed the lead to 71-20 with 12:24 to go. Natalie Kinkel and Julia Johnson scored off steals before jumpers by Steffel and Kamree Carlson made it 79-20 at the 8:08 mark.

Kaisa Coborn's 12 points and McCollum's 11 points led the Panthers, who improved to 2-3 against Section 8AA teams and 4-5 overall.

Warroad fell to 0-5 in the section and 0-11 overall.

WARROAD: Kleinschmidt 1 1-4 3, Holter 1 1-3 3, Boucha 3 1-2 7, Syverson 1 3-4 5, Pickar 2 0-1 4, Dalen 0 2-2 2. Totals: 8 (FG), 8 for 16 (FT).

PARK RAPIDS: Warne 2 0-0 6, Ka. Coborn 5 0-0 12, Ke. Coborn 3 1-2 7, McCollum 4 3-5 11, Jewison 3 0-0 6, Steffel 2 0-0 4, Kinkel 1 0-0 2, Klemmer 1 0-0 3, Bellanger 1 0-0 2, J. Johnson 2 0-0 4, Byer 1 1-2 3, Michaelson 4 0-0 8, Carlson 1 0-0 2, P. Johnson 3 1-3 7, McDonald 1 0-0 2. Totals: 34 (FG), 6 for 12 (FT).

Halftime: Park Rapids 51, Warroad 14. Three-pointers: Warne 2, Ka. Coborn 2, Klemmer 1. Team fouls: Warroad 11, Park Rapids 15.