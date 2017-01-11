Scoring slump costs Panthers in loss to Warroad

A layup by Adam Herberg, a pair of jumpers by Will Pickar, and jumpers by Tristin Persons and Hunter Jewison kept the Panthers within 11-10 with 8:31 to play in the first half before Warroad took control by going on a 23-7 run. Marque Cook's 3-pointer at the 1:49 mark was the only field goal for the Panthers the rest of the half as Warroad carried a 19-14 lead into the break.

The Warriors opened the second half with a 15-3 run in building a 34-17 advantage with 10:51 to play. Jewison ended Park Rapids' scoring slump with a jumper with 9:30 to play. The Panthers managed only three more field goals the rest of the game as Herberg hit a 3-pointer with 6:31 left, Jake Dickinson scored inside at the 5:38 mark and Jason Haas hit a jumper with 2:29 remaining.

Phillip Ness scored 18 points and Isaac Falk-Stoskopf added 11 points as the Warriors improved to 2-3 against Section 8AA teams and 5-5 overall.

Cook's five rebounds and Herberg's 7 points and four assists led the Panthers, who made 10 of 48 shots (including 2 for 13 on 3-pointers) and turned the ball over 25 times. Park Rapids fell to 2-4 in section play and 3-9 overall.

WARROAD: Philajack 1 0-0 2, Skarp 1 1-2 3, Ness 7 4-5 18, Fox 0 1-4 1, Cole 0 2-2 2, Vilayphone 2 2-4 6, Shoen 3 0-0 6, Falk-Stoskopf 3 5-6 11, Heppner 2 0-4 5. Totals: 19 (FG), 15 for 27 (FT).

PARK RAPIDS: Herberg 2 2-2 7, Haas 1 3-4 5, Dickinson 1 1-4 3, Johnson 0 0-2 0, Pickar 2 0-0 4, Reish 0 0-0 0, Kosel 0 0-0 0, Renneberg 0 1-2 1, Bagstad 0 0-0 0, Persons 1 0-0 2, Cook 1 0-1 3, Hill 0 0-0 0, Jewison 2 2-4 6. Totals: 10 for 48 (FG), 9 for 19 (FT).

Halftime: Warroad 19, Park Rapids 14. Three-pointers: Heppner 1, Herberg 1, Cook 1. Team fouls: Warroad 16, Park Rapids 19. Fouled out: Jewison. Rebounds: Park Rapids 24 (Cook 5, Haas 4, Johnson 4, Jewison 4, Dickinson 3, Persons 2, Herberg 1, Pickar 1). Assists: Park Rapids 9 (Herberg 4, Haas 2, Bagstad 1, Dickinson 1, Jewison 1). Steals: Park Rapids 4 (Herberg 1, Haas 1, Dickinson 1, Jewison 1). Blocked shots: Park Rapids 2 (Dickinson 1, Persons 1). Turnovers: Park Rapids 25.

Lakers roll to win

Fourteen different players scored in leading Detroit Lakes to a 64-33 Mid-State Conference victory over the Panthers Thursday night at the Area High School gym.

The Lakers held Park Rapids without a field goal during a 22-2 run over a span of 8:10 late in the first half to build a 46-16 halftime lead. Five layups by Adam Daggett sparked that run.

Three steals led to three consecutive layups by Isaac Cihak, Jacob Bettcher and Daggett as Detroit Lakes jumped out to a 13-2 lead with 13:51 to play in the first half.

A layup by Dickinson, a 3-pointer by Cook, a jumper by Persons and a three-point play by Herberg kept Park Rapids within 22-12 at the 9:10 mark before the Lakers took control.

The Lakers extended their lead to 53-16 with 15:03 to play before the reserves took over. A jumper and 3-pointer by Haas, a layup by Cook, a jumper by Jewison, a 3-pointer by Ben Garcelon, and two inside baskets by Preston Renneberg led Park Rapids down the stretch.

Daggett (18) and Cihak (10) hit double figures as Detroit Lakes improved to 1-1 in the conference and 3-5 overall.

Cook's five rebounds and Herberg's four assists led the Panthers, who made 13 of 47 shots and committed 27 turnovers in falling to 0-3 in conference games.

DETROIT LAKES: Doppler 2 4-13 8, Cihak 5 0-0 10, Daggett 7 4-4 18, Bettcher 1 3-4 5, McLeod 3 0-0 8, Haire 1 0-0 2, Blomseth 0 3-4 3, Schweigert 1 0-0 2, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Blank 0 2-4 2, Price 1 0-0 2, Ulschmid 1 0-0 2, Anderson 0 0-2 0. Totals: 23 (FG), 16 for 31 (FT).

PARK RAPIDS: Herberg 2 1-1 5, Haas 2 0-0 5, Dickinson 1 0-0 2, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Pickar 0 0-0 0, Reish 0 0-0 0, Kosel 0 1-2 1, Garcelon 1 0-0 3, Renneberg 2 0-0 4, Persons 1 0-0 2, Cook 2 0-2 5, Hill 1 2-4 4, Jewison 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 for 47 (FG), 4 for 9 (FT).

Halftime: Detroit Lakes 46, Park Rapids 16. Three-pointers: McLeod 2, Haas 1, Garcelon 1, Cook 1. Team fouls: Detroit Lakes 12, Park Rapids 20. Rebounds: Park Rapids 24 (Cook 5, Johnson 4, Pickar 3, Haas 2, Renneberg 2, Persons 2, Reish 1, Herberg 1, Garcelon 1, Dickinson 1, Hill 1, Jewison 1). Assists: Park Rapids 9 (Herberg 4, Dickinson 2, Garcelon 1, Persons 1, Pickar 1). Steals: Park Rapids 3 (Garcelon 1, Haas 1, Cook 1). Turnovers: Park Rapids 27.