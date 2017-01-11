Alexandria gymnasts win invitational title

The Panthers, who were competing without Shelby Leckner and Jasmine Cease and lost Olivia Fischer with a foot injury during the meet, finished fourth with a 113.85. That was the Panthers' best team score of the season, surpassing the previous high of 112.20. Alexandria won the team title with a 133.75 while Bemidji followed with a 133.60. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle took third with a 127.50.

Randi Nielsen's 8.05, Fischer's 8.00, Erin Tooker's 7.90 and Abby Kirlin's 7.80 gave the Panthers a 31.75 in vault. Bemidji's Courtney Mayer took first with a 9.10.

In floor exercise, Park Rapids received a season-high 28.95 behind Katie Eischens' 8.30, Tooker's 7.95, Kirlin's 6.70 and Amelia Berg's 6.00. Alexandria's Nicole Brittin led the way with an 8.95.

Tooker's 7.20, Fischer's 6.80, Berg's 6.55 and Eischens' 6.40 gave Park Rapids a 26.95 on uneven parallel bars. That also was the Panthers' best team score in that event this season. Mayer led the field with an 8.80.

On balance beam, the Panthers tallied a 26.20 as Nielsen led the team with an 8.20 for sixth place. Berg's 6.70, Tooker's 6.20 and Kirlin's 5.10 rounded out the team score. Alexandria's Rachel Boyden took first with an 8.70.

Mayer won the all-around title with a 34.75. Tooker was ninth with a 29.25, Berg finished 10th with a 26.80 and Kirlin was 11th with a 24.70.

Team scores: Alexandria 133.75, Bemidji 133.60, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 127.50, Park Rapids 133.85.

Individual results

Floor exercise: 1, Brittin, A, 8.95. 2, Warwick, LPGE, 8.90. 3, Lauderbaugh, B, 8.70. 4, Boyden, A, 8.65. 5, Marcyes, LPGE, 8.60. 6 (tie), Mayer, B, and Lundquist, B, 8.50. 9, Eischens, PR, 8.30. 13, E. Tooker, PR, 7.95. 17, Ab. Kirlin, PR, 6.70. 19, Berg, PR, 6.00. JV: Nielsen, PR, 6.90; Al Kirlin, PR, 5.30; Ulvin, PR, 4.80; Chulia, PR, 4.60; V. Tooker, PR, 3.50.

Balance beam: 1, Boyden, A, 8.70. 2, Thoennes, A, 8.65. 3, Brittin, A, 8.40. 4, Mayer, B, 8.35. 5, Warwick, LPGE, 8.30. 6, Nielsen, PR, 8.20. 16, Berg, PR, 6.70. 18, E. Tooker, PR, .20. 19, Ab. Kirlin, PR, 5.10. JV: Ulvin, PR, 5.30; Al.Kirlin, PR, 5.00; Litzau, PR, 4.80; Dennis, PR, 2.20; White, PR, 2.00.

Uneven parallel bars: 1, Mayer, B, 8.80. 2, Offerdahl, B, 8.65. 3, Lundquist, B, 8.50. 4, Lauderbaugh, B, 8.40. 5, Langner, LPGE, 8.15. 6, Boyden, A, 8.00. 14, E. Tooker, PR, 7.20. 15, Fischer, PR, 6.80. 17, Berg, PR, 6.40. 18, Eischens, PR, 6.40. 20, Ab. Kirlin, PR, 5.10. JV: Litzau, PR, 4.60; Ulvin, PR, 2.50.

Vault: 1, Mayer, B, 9.10. 2 (tie), Marcyes, LPGE, Berg, B, and Thoennes, A, 8.70. 5, Quinn, A, 8.65. 6, Boyden, A, 8.60. 14, Nielsen, PR, 8.05. 15, Fischer, PR, 8.00. 18, E. Tooker, PR, 7.90. 19, Ab. Kirlin, PR, 7.80. 20, Berg, PR, 7.55. JV: Al. Kirlin, PR, 6.50.

All-around: Mayer, B, 34.75. 2, Boyden, A, 33.95. 3, Brittin, A, 33.80. 4, Lauderbaugh, B, 33.40. 5, Warwick, LPGE, 32.80. 6, Marcyes, LPGE, 32.60. 9, E. Tooker, PR, 29.25. 10, Berg, PR, 26.80. 11, Ab. Kirlin, PR, 24.70.