Power play produces as Panthers snap losing streak

The Panthers scored three power-play goals and added a shorthanded goal to improve to 3-4 against Section 8A opponents.

Park Rapids used a 19-5- advantage in shots on goal to take a 2-0 lead after the first period. Shea Alto opened the scoring just 1:19 into the game before Bjorn Jorgenson scored on the power play at the 13:35 mark. Brett Pinoniemi assisted on that goal.

Jorgenson scored a shorthanded goal just 1:21 into the second period to give the Panthers a 3-0 advantage. Isaac Johnson assisted on that goal. After Josh Rynning scored a power-play goal at the 1:54 mark for Kittson Central, Park Rapids ended the period with three goals for a 6-1 lead. Jack Naugle scored on the power play at the 6:17 mark and Jarrett Johnson followed with a power-play goal at the 9:26 mark and with an unassisted goal 13 seconds later. Isaac Johnson assisted on Naugle's goal while Isaac Johnson and Naugle set up Jarrett Johnson's power-play goal. The Panthers held a 15-9 advantage in shots in that period.

Kittson Central concluded the scoring on goals by Trent Peterson and Riley Kuznia in the third period.

Goalie Austin Jerger made 19 saves as the Panthers finished with a 44-22 advantage in shots.

The win lifted Park Rapids to 3-10-1 on the season while Kittson Central fell to 0-4-1 in section play and 0-8-1 overall.

Kittson Central 0 1 2....3

Park Rapids 2 4 0....6

FIRST PERIOD: 1, Park Rapids, Alto, 1:19. 2, Park Rapids, Jorgenson (Pinoniemi), 13:35. Penalties: Kittson Central 2, Park Rapids 0.

SECOND PERIOD: 3, Park Rapids, Jorgenson (I. Johnson), 1:21. 1, Kittson Central, Running (Gjerde), 1:54. 4, Park Rapids, Naugle (I. Johnson), 6:17. 5, Park Rapids, J. Johnson (I. Johnson, Naugle), 9:26. 6, Park Rapids, J. Johnson, 9:39. Penalties: Kittson Central 3, Park Rapids 3.

THIRD PERIOD: 2, Kittson Central, Peterson(Rynning, Misson), 4:03. 3, Kittson Central, Kuznia (Donaldson, Busse), 7:14. Penalties: Kittson Central 1, Park Rapids 2.

GOALIE SAVES: Kittson Central (Sugden) 17-11-10--38. Park Rapids (Jerger) 5-8-6--19.

W-DC wins in OT

Jake Dykhoff's power-play goal in overtime gave Wadena-Deer Creek a 2-1 win over the Panthers in a Mid-State Conference battle Thursday night at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena.

After a scoreless first period, Max Phillips' power-play goal at the with 1:22 to play in the second period gave W-DC a 1-0 lead.

The Panthers tied the game on Carter Opheim's goal at the 6:19 mark of the third period.

W-DC ended the third period on a five-minute power play and capitalized when Dykhoff scored the game-winner at the 1:55 mark of the extra period.

Jerger finished with 31 saves as the Panthers outshot W-DC 43-33.

Park Rapids, which was whistled for 10 penalties worth 31 minutes, fell to 1-3-1 in conference games. The Wolverines, who defeated Park Rapids 5-3 earlier this season, improved to 3-2 in the conference and 5-6 overall.

W-DC 0 1 0 1....2

Park Rapids 0 0 1 0....1

FIRST PERIOD: No scoring. Penalties: W-DC 0, Park Rapids 3.

SECOND PERIOD: 1, W-DC, Phillips (Olson, Cooper), 15:38. Penalties: W-DC 1, Park Rapids 4.

THIRD PERIOD: 1, Park Rapids, Opheim, 6:19. Penalties: W-DC 0, Park Rapids 3.

OVERTIME: 2, W-DC, Dykhoff (Warren), 1:55. Penalties: None.

GOALIE SAVES: W-DC (Stevens) 17-10-14-1--42. Park Rapids (Jerger) 12-9-10-0--31.