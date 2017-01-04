Panthers split games with North Dakota teams

After a scoreless first period, a power-play goal by Taylor Sagen at the 6:39 mark and a goal by Alexa Kennedy at the 8:46 mark gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead. Kennedy assisted on Sagen's goal.

Katelin Petersen scored a shorthanded goal at the 8:58 mark of the third period before Mankie assisted on a breakaway goal by Lexi Hinkley-Smith at the 11:32 mark. A power-play goal by Alyssa Mulroy cut the lead to 3-2 before Hinkley-Smith assisted on the game-winning goal by Paige Myhre with 2:38 to play. Petersen scored with 1:08 remaining to conclude the scoring.

Grand Forks, which held a 26-25 edge in shots, fell to 3-6 on the season.

Park Rapids 0 2 2....4

Grand Forks 0 0 3....3

FIRST PERIOD: No scoring. Penalties: Park Rapids 0, Grand Forks 1.

SECOND PERIOD: 1, Park Rapids, T. Sagen (Kennedy), 6:39. 2, Park Rapids, Kennedy, 8:46. Penalties: Park Rapids 3, Grand Forks 1.

THIRD PERIOD: 1, Grand Forks, Petersen, 8:58. 3, Park Rapids, Hinkley-Smith (Mankie), 11:32. 2, Grand Forks, Mulroy (Rodningen, Nuelle), 14:27. 4, Park Rapids, Myhre (Hinkley-Smith), 15:22. 3, Grand Forks, Petersen (Nuelle), 15:52. Penalties: Park Rapids 1, Grand Forks 1.

GOALIE SAVES: Park Rapids (Mankie) 12-6-5--23. Grand Forks (Mattson) 7-5-9--21.

Panthers fall in OT

Brenna Svangstu's goal at the 3:33 mark in overtime lifted Minot to a 3-2 win over the Panthers in the second game of the Crookston Holiday Classic on Dec. 28.

Bryanna Bergeron's goal at the 7:16 mark of the second period gave Minot a 1-0 lead before Serena Aletto set up Brooke Jerger at the 3:08 mark of the third period to tie the game. Minot took a 2-1 lead on Brenna Abrahamson's goal at the 7:07 mark before Katie Sagen and Kennedy assisted on Myhre's game-tying goal with 6:46 to play.

Goalie Julia Smith made 35 saves as the Panthers were outshot 38-22.

The loss dropped Park Rapids to 5-8-1 on the season while Minot improved to 6-1.

Minot 0 1 1 1....3

Park Rapids 0 0 2 0....2

FIRST PERIOD: No scoring. Penalties: Minot 1, Park Rapids 1.

SECOND PERIOD: 1, Minot, Bergeron (Flom, Abrahamson), 7:16. Penalties: Minot 2, Park Rapids 3.

THIRD PERIOD: 1, Park Rapids, Jerger (Aletto), 3:08. 2, Minot, Abrahamson (Bergeron, Flom), 7:07. 2, Park Rapids, Myhre (K. Sagen, Kennedy), 10;14. Penalties: Minot 3, Park Rapids 3.

OVERTIME: 3, Minot, Svangstu, 3:33. Penalties: None.

GOALIE SAVES: Minot (Flexhaug) 4-5-11--20. Park Rapids (Smith) 9-15-11-0--35.