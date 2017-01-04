Braves edge Panthers in overtime

This game featured six ties and 10 lead changes before the Braves ended overtime on a 10-5 run to rally for the win.

Four field goals by Hunter Jewison, layups by Jake Dickinson and Ben Garcelon, and baskets off steals by Jason Haas and Adam Herberg gave the Panthers a 19-11 advantage with 7:08 to play in the first half. Howard hit a 3-pointer, Canton Matson hit a jumper, Luke Wurdock scored inside and Hrdlicka scored off a rebound to lead Menahga in the early going.

Two more 3-pointers by Howard gave the Braves a 22-21 lead at the 4:12 mark before a layup by Marque Cook and a 3-pointer and layup by Herberg offset a jumper by Howard as both teams settled for a 28-28 tie at the half.

Jumpers by Jewison and Herberg and a layup by Haas gave Park Rapids a 34-28 lead to open the second half before Matson's three-point play and back-to-back 3-pointers by Howard tied the game at 39-39 with 10:48 to play. A layup by Charlie Steidler-Thompson gave Menahga a 44-40 advantage at the 8:39 mark before a layup by Cook, a 3-pointer by Herberg, and jumpers by Garcelon and Haas tied the game at 53-53 at the end of regulation play. Howard hit another 3-pointer and Hrdlicka hit a jumper as the Braves were outscored 10-7 in the final 6:49.

A layup and free throw by Garcelon gave the Panthers a 56-53 lead with 1:37 to play in overtime before Howard's 3-pointer and two free throws and a layup by Hrdlicka gave Menahga a 60-56 edge with 41 seconds to play. Haas countered with a jumper with 32 seconds left before a jumper by Hrdlicka gave the Braves a 62-58 lead with 19 seconds to go. After Haas hit two free throws with :08 showing, Howard made a free throw for a 63-60 lead at the :05 mark. Tristin Persons made a free throw with :02 left to conclude the scoring.

Howard finished with 27 points while Hrdlicka had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Matson hauled down 10 rebounds and Wurdock had seven steals and four assists as Menahga prevailed despite missing 19 of 39 free throws and turning the ball over 24 times.

Herberg (14), Haas (14), Garcelon (12) and Jewison (12) led a balanced scoring attack for the Panthers. Herberg added eight rebounds, three assists and three steals while Cook had six rebounds and three assists. Haas also had three steals as the Panthers made only 2 of 12 3-pointers and had 26 turnovers.

MENAHGA: D. Howard 8 4-6 27, Hrdlicka 4 8-15 16, Matson 2 3-5 7, L. Wurdock 2 1-7 5, Pietila 1 2-2 4, Steidler-Thompson 1 2-04 4, Aho 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 for 38 (FG), 20 for 39 (FT).

PARK RAPIDS: Herberg 5 2-3 14, Garcelon 5 2-4 12, Haas 5 4-8 14, Dickinson 1 1-2 3, Jewison 6 0-0 12, Bagstad 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Persons 0 2-4 2, Pickar 0 0-0 0, Cook 2 0-0 4. Totals: 24 for 75 (FG), 11 for 21 (FT).

Halftime: Menahga 28, Park Rapids 28. End of regulation: Menahga 53, Park Rapids 53. Three-pointers: D. Howard 7, Herberg 2. Team fouls: Menahga 15. Park Rapids 30. Fouled out: Jewison, Cook, Herberg. Rebounds: Menahga 29 (Hrdlicka 11, Matson 10, D. Howard 4, L. Wurdock 3, Pietila 1); Park Rapids 25 (Herberg 8, Cook 6, Dickinson 5, Garcelon 3, Jewison 3). Assists: Menahga 9 (L. Wurdock 4, Hrdlicka 2, Matson 1, Pietila 1, Steidler-Thompson 1); Park Rapids 14 (Herberg 3, Cook 3, Garcelon 2, Haas 2, Johnson 2, Bagstad 1, Dickinson 1). Steals: Menahga 13 (L. Wurdock 7, D. Howard 3, Hrdlicka 2, Matson 1); Park Rapids 10 (Herberg 3, Haas 3, Garcelon 2, Johnson 1, Persons 1). Blocked shots; Menahga 1 (Matson); Park Rapids 2 (Garcelon 1, Jewison 1). Turnovers: Menahga 24, Park Rapids 26.

Tigers take third

Caden Kramer hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a 20-2 run that led Nevis to a 73-36 win over Park Rapids in the third-place game on Dec. 28.

A pair of inside baskets by Jack Landquist and two layups by Griffin Chase gave Nevis a 10-2 lead before the Panthers used Dickinson's basket off a rebound, a jumper by Haas and a layup by Cook to make it 17-10 at the 9:54 mark.

A 3-pointer by Michael Landquist, two layups by Jack Landquist and a layup by Tom Wormley pushed the Tigers' lead to 26-13 before a layup by Tristin Persons and a 3-pointer by Garcelon cut the gap to 29-18 with 3:31 to play in the first half.

Nevis then went on a 20-2 run as baskets by Jack Landquist, Wormley and Chase and a 3-pointer by Luke DeWulf led to a 40-18 advantage at the break.

After Jewison opened the second half with a jumper, Michael Landquist's 3-pointer and Kramer's two 3-pointers made it 49-20 with 14:12 to play. That lead ballooned to 68-29 with 3:11 left as two layups apiece by Michael Landquist and Chase put an end to a 47-17 run.

All five of Nevis' starters scored in double figures with Michael Landquist and Chase scoring 16 points each to lead the way. Jack Landquist (12), Wormley (11) and Kramer (10) also hit double digits as the Tigers improved to 6-1. Michael Landquist added eight rebounds and six assists, Wormley had six rebounds, Jack Landquist had five rebounds and two steals, Chase added four assists and four steals and DeWulf had four assists and two steals.

"This game was decided by halftime. We got off to an early lead, but Park Rapids hung around when we went on a run to close the half," said Nevis head coach Scott Kramer. "Our defense played much better and we were able to handle their pressure and get some good shots. It was good for Kramer and DeWulf to get some extended time with Zach Henry out due to injury. It will only help us later in the year."

Garcelon's 7 points, six rebounds and two assists led the Panthers, who fell to 3-7 on the season.

NEVIS: Kramer 4 0-0 10, Chase 7 1-2 16, J. Landquist 5 2-2 12, M. Landquist 7 0-0 16, Wormley 5 1-2 11, DeWulf 1 0-0 3, Spain-Brist 2 0-0 5. Totals: 31 (FG), 4 for 6 (FT).

PARK RAPIDS: Herberg 0 1-4 1, Garcelon 2 2-2 7, Haas 1 0-0 2, Dickinson 1 0-0 2, Jewison 2 2-2 6, Reisch 1 0-0 2, Kosel 1 0-0 3, Bagstad 0 0-0 0, Johnson 2 0-0 5, Persons 1 0-0 2, Pickar 0 0-0 0, Cook 1 2-2 4, Hill 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 for 59 (FG), 7 for 10 (FT).

Halftime: Nevis 40, Park Rapids 18. Three-pointers: Kramer 2, Chase 1, M. Landquist 2, DeWulf 1, Spain-Brist 1, Garcelon 1, Kosel 1, Johnson 1. Rebounds; Park Rapids 25 (Garcelon 6, Haas 3, Dickinson 3, Jewison 3, Cook 2, Hill 2, Kosel 1, Reish 1, Herberg 1, Johnson 1, Persons 1, Pickar 1). Assists: Park Rapids 7 (Garcelon 2, Dickinson 2, Herberg 1, Haas 1, Persons 1). Steals: Park Rapids 1 (Pickar). Team fouls: Park Rapids 7. Turnovers: Park Rapids 17.