Four area wrestlers rated in state poll
Four area wrestlers are rated in this week's state Class A poll.
Park Rapids' Ashton Clark remains ranked No. 1 at 106 pounds, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Nevis' Dillon McGee is rated No. 7 at 113, Park Rapids' Cody Dravis is rated No. 6 at 160 and Park Rapids' Justin Dravis is rated No. 4 at 170.
Park Rapids dropped a spot to the No. 10 ranking in the team ratings while Frazee moved up a spot to the No. 1 ranking. Rounding out the top-10 teams are Pierz at No. 2, Zumbrota-Mazeppa at No. 3, Kenyon-Wanamingo at No. 4, Minneota at No. 5, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunberg at No. 6, West Central Area at No. 7, Sibley East at No 8 and Staples-Motley at No. 9.
Also mentioned are Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena at No. 14, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River at No. 18 and New York Mills at No. 20.