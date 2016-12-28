Northern Lakes stays undefeated in conference

Wyatt Kokesh scored at the 7:41 mark and Reed scored at the 13:55 mark to give the Lightning a 2-0 lead before Caleb Strandlie and Jack Naugle assisted on a goal by Shea Alto at the 15:36 mark as Park Rapids trailed 2-1 after the first period. The Panthers held a 15-7 edge in shots on goal in the opening period.

Goals by Maucieri at the 8:02 mark and Reed at the 15:34 mark extended Northern Lakes' lead to 4-1 after the second period.

Maucieri concluded the scoring with a goal at the 7:30 mark of the third period, which saw eight penalties. Neither team capitalized on the game's 13 penalties as Northern Lakes went 0-for-5 on the power play while the Panthers failed to score on six power-play chances.

Goalie Austin Jerger made 21 saves as Park Rapids finished with a 27-26 edge in shots in falling to 1-2-1 in the conference, 2-4 in Section 8A games and 2-6-1 overall. The win gave Northern Lakes a 3-0 record in the conference, a 4-0 record in Section 8A games and a 5-1-1 overall record.

The Lightning joined Lake of the Woods (4-0, 6-2 overall), East Grand Forks (3-0, 6-1-1 overall) and Thief River Falls (2-0, 4-3 overall) as the only undefeated teams in section play. Rounding out the section standings are Crookston (2-1, 2-6 overall), Red Lake Falls (1-2-1, 3-3-1 overall), Bagley/Fosston (1-4, 2-5 overall), Warroad (0-2, 1-6-1 overall), Detroit Lakes (0-1, 0-4 overall) and Kittson Central (0-2-1, 0-3-1 overall).

Northern Lakes 2 2 1....5

Park Rapids 1 0 0....1

FIRST PERIOD: 1, Northern Lakes, Kokesh (Maucieri, Donavon), 7:41. 2, Northern Lakes, B. Reed (Engstrom, Kokesh), 13:55. 1, Park Rapids, Alto (Strandlie, Naugle), 15:36. Penalties: Northern Lakes 0, Park Rapids 2.

SECOND PERIOD: 3, Northern Lakes, Maucieri (B. Reed, Westlund), 8:02. 4, Northern Lakes, B. Reed (Spatj), 15:34. Penalties: Northern Lakes 2, Park Rapids 1.

THIRD PERIOD: 5, Northern Lakes, Maucieri (Kokesh), 7:30. Penalties: Northern Lakes 5, Park Rapids 3.

GOALIE SAVES: Northern Lakes (J. Reed) 14-8-4--26. Park Rapids (Jerger) 5-10-6--21.

Pirates top Panthers

Goals by Zach Markovich and Lauro Gutierrez in the final 1:09 of the second period broke a 2-2 tie and led Crookston to a 6-2 win over the Panthers Dec. 20 at Walker.

Crookston held a 13-1 advantage in shots on goal in the first period, but managed only a 1-0 lead on Ethan Magsam's goal at the 13:36 mark.

Nolan Pederson tied the game at 1-1 by scoring off a rebound on a shot by Jarrett Johnson at the 5:52 mark of the second period before Ben Andringa's goal gave Crookston a 2-1 edge at the 9:50 mark. Cole Hoscheid's power-play goal at the 11:13 mark tied the game as Bjorn Jorgenson and Isaac Johnson received assists. The Pirates took the lead for good when Markovich scored with 1:09 to go and Gutierrez followed with a goal with 21 seconds left for a 4-2 lead.

Gutierrez opened the third period with a goal at the 2:03 mark before Sam Overgaard concluded the scoring with 40 seconds left.

Jerger finished with 28 saves against the Pirates, who finished with a 34-12 advantage in shots in snapping a six-game losing streak.

Crookston 1 3 2....6

Park Rapids 0 2 0....2

FIRST PERIOD: 1, Crookston, Magsam (Gutierrez), 13:36. Penalties: Crookston 0, Park Rapids 1.

SECOND PERIOD: 1, Park Rapids, Pederson (J. Johnson), 5:52. 2, Crookston, Andringa (Wardner, Trostad), 9:50. 2, Park Rapids, Hoscheid (Jorgenson, I. Johnson), 11:13. 3, Crookston, Markovich (Anderson), 15:51. 4, Crookston, Gutierrez (Christopherson), 16:39. Penalties: Crookston 2, Park Rapids 1.

THIRD PERIOD: 5, Crookston, Gutierrez (Trostad, Magsam), 2:03. 6, Crookston, Overgaard (Magsam), 16:20. Penalties: Crookston 1, Park Rapids 0.

GOALIE SAVES: Crookston (Salentine) 1-5-4--10. Park Rapids (Jerger) 12-8-8--28.