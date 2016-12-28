Michaelson, Warne key section win

Rilee Michaelson scored all 13 of her points and Macky Warne scored 10 of her 12 points in the second half as the Panthers used a 35-21 run after the break to break open a 23-16 lead. Kaisa Coborn (8), Mercedez Bellanger (6) and Megan Jewison (6) combined for 20 points while Jaiden McCollum led the way with eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Coborn had six rebounds and Kortne Byer had four steals.

Adriana Torres' 16 points and 12 rebounds led the Vikings, who fell to 1-3 against section teams and 2-4 overall with their fourth straight loss.

PARK RAPIDS: Steffel 0 0-0 0, Kinkel 1 0-0 2, Klemmer 0 1-2 1, Warne 5 0-0 12, Ka. Coborn 4 0-0 8, Bellanger 3 0-0 6, McCollum 2 1-2 5, Byer 1 0-0 2, Michaelson 5 0-0 13, Jewison 3 0-0 6, P. Johnson 1 1-2 3, McDonald 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 for 72 (FG), 3 for 6 (FT).

PELICAN RAPIDS: Guler 0 2-4 2, Heiby 0 2-4 2, Thompson 3 0-0 6, Johnson 2 0-0 4, Berg 0 2-2 2, Gottenberg 1 0-0 2, Isomon 1 1-2 3, Torres 6 4-8 16. Totals: 13 (FG), 11 for 20 (FT).

Halftime: Park Rapids 23, Pelican Rapids 16. Three-pointers: Warne 2, Michaelson 1. Team fouls: Park Rapids 19, Pelican Rapids 7. Fouled out: Ka. Coborn. Rebounds: Park Rapids 38 (McCollum 8, Ka. Coborn 6, Byer 5, Michaelson 5, Jewison 4, Warne 3, Klemmer 2, Bellanger 2, P. Johnson 2, Kinkel 1). Assists: Park Rapids 14 (McCollum 7, Ka. Coborn 3, Byer 2, Klemmer 1, McDonald 1). Steals: Park Rapids 20 (McCollum 4, Byer 4, Warne 3, Klemmer 2, P. Johnson 2, Kinkel 1, Ka. Coborn 1, Bellanger 1, Michaelson 1, Jewison 1). Turnovers: Park Rapids 19.

Cardinals top Panthers

Claire Wolhowe's 26 points and 11 rebounds led Staples-Motley to a 73-62 Mid-State Conference win over the Panthers Thursday night at Staples.

Wolhowe hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 12 points while Kelsie Weite added 11 points as the Cardinals claimed a 34-24 halftime lead. Warne hit three 3-pointers to lead Park Rapids in the first half.

Staples-Motley maintained the lead as Wolhowe hit three 3-pointers and scored 14 points while Amber Robben hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 points in the second half. Warne made three more 3-pointers, McCollum scored 11 points and Coborn hit a pair of 3-pointers for the Panthers in the second half.

Wolhowe made five of the Cardinals' 10 3-pointers, Weite finished with 20 points and Robben added 15 points as Staples-Motley improved to 2-0 in the conference and 6-1 overall.

Warne led the Panthers, who made 10 of 20 3-point attempts, with 18 points and three steals while Coborn added 14 points and four assists. McCollum just missed a triple-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists to go along with three steals as the Panthers fell to 1-2 in conference games and 2-4 overall.

PARK RAPIDS: Klemmer 1 0-0 2, warne 6 0-0 18, Ka. Coborn 5 1-2 14 Bellanger 1 0-0 2, McCollum 6 0-0 13, Byer 1 0-0 2, Michaelson 1 2-2 4, Jewison 0 1-2 1, P. Johnson 3 0-0 6, McDonald 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 for 55 (FG), 4 for 6 (FT).

STAPLES-MOTLEY: Weite 8 2-4 20, Nanik 2 4-4 8, Dumpprope 1 0-0 2, Longworth 0 2-2 2, Wolhowe 10 1-3 26, Robben 5 2-5 15. Totals: 26 (FG), 11 for 18 (FT).

Halftime: S-M 34, Park Rapids 24. Three-pointers: Warne 6, Ka. Coborn 3, McCollum 1, Weite 2, Wolhowe 5, Robben 3. Team fouls: Park Rapids 17, S-M 9. Fouled out: Ka. Coborn. Rebounds: Park Rapids 24 (McCollum 12, Michaelson 5, P. Johnson 2, McDonald 2, Bellanger 1, Byer 1, Jewison 1). Assists: Park Rapids 17 (McCollum 9, Ka. Coborn 4, Klemmer 2, Michaelson 1, Jewison 1). Steals: Park Rapids 10 (Warne 3, McCollum 3, Michaelson 2, Klemmer 1, Byer 1). Blocked shots: Park Rapids 3 (McCollum 1, Byer 1, P. Johnson 1). Turnovers: Park Rapids 21.