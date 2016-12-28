Balanced Panthers' fast start keys win

A balanced attack gave the Panthers a 41-36 advantage at the break as five different players scored at least 6 points. The 41 points at the half matched or topped the Panthers' final score in five of the previous six games.

Hunter Jewison's layup, jumpers by Adam Herberg, Jason Haas and Jake Dickinson, a layup by Ben Garcelon, and jumpers by Garcelon and Haas gave the Panthers a 16-14 lead with 10:45 to play in the first half.

After Jonathan Pantages hit a 3-pointer to give the Wolverines a 17-16 edge at the 10:09 mark, Park Rapids took the lead for good on a layup by Garcelon at the 8:49 mark. A hook shot by Jewison, another layup by Garcelon, 3-pointers by Herberg and Marque Cook, layups by Tristin Persons and Herberg, a layup off a steal by Haas and another 3-pointer by Cook gave the Panthers a 37-27 advantage with 3:35 to go in the first half. Another layup by Garcelon made it 41-36 at the break as the Panthers were able to overcome 16 fouls.

A layup by Jewison, two baskets by Persons, a layup by Herberg off a steal by Haas and a 3-pointer by Blake Johnson kept Park Rapids in front 52-43 with 9:59 to play. W-DC used three inside baskets by Dacotah Mittag and a 3-pointer by Noah Ross to cut the gap to 60-58 with 1:03 remaining, but two free throws by Persons and a free throw by Haas sealed the win.

Herberg led a balanced attack with 13 points and Garcelon added 10 points. Haas (9), Persons (8), Jewison (8), Dickinson (6) and Cook (6) combined for 39 more points as the Panthers topped their previous season high by 10 points. Park Rapids improved to 3-5.

Mittag's 16 points and Ross' 15 points led the Wolverines, who fell to 2-4 on the season.

WADENA-DEER CREEK: Pantages 2 4-4 9, Goeden 3 3-4 9, Quincer 1 0-0 2, Doyle 1 0-0 2, Ross 4 6-10 15, Anderson 2 1-4 5, Mittag 6 4-6 16. Totals: 19 (FG), 18 for 28 (FT).

PARK RAPIDS: Herberg 4 4-4 13, Haas 4 1-3 9, Dickinson 3 0-0 6, Persons 3 2-2 8, Jewison 4 0-1 8, Garcelon 5 0-3 10, Johnson 1 0-0 3, Cook 2 0-2 6. Totals: 26 (FG), 7 for 15 (FT).

Halftime: ParK Rapids 41, W-DC 36. Three-pointers: Pantages 1, Ross 1, Herberg 1, Johnson 1, Cook 2. Team fouls: W-DC 18, Park Rapids 25.