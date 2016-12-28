Shorthanded goal sparks Prairie Centre past Panthers

Prairie Centre took a 1-0 lead after a penalty-plagued first period on Abby Ecker's goal at the 13:55 mark. Both teams were whistled for five penalties in the opening period.

Olson's shorthanded goal 55 seconds into the second period and Kenzie Christianson's goal at the 8:08 mark gave the Blue Devils a 3-0 advantage before Taylor Pingrey scored at the 9:39 mark to concluded the scoring.

Park Rapids was outshot 14-2 during a scoreless third period to fall to 1-2-1 in conference play and 4-7-1 overall. Goalie Julia Smith finished with 35 saves as the Panthers were outshot 38-14 in the game.

Prairie Centre, which won despite going 0-for-7 on the power play, improved to 2-1 in the conference and 5-4-1 overall.

Northern Lakes tops the conference standings with a 2-0 record and sits at 6-4 overall while Detroit Lakes is 0-2-1 in the conference and 3-10-1 overall.

Park Rapids 0 1 0....1

Prairie Centre 1 2 0....3

FIRST PERIOD: 1, Prairie Centre, Ab. Ecker (Olson), 13:55. Penalties: Park Rapids 5, Prairie Centre 5.

SECOND PERIOD: 2, Prairie Centre, Olson (Al. Ecker, Ab. Ecker), :55. 3, Prairie Centre, Christianson (Hopp), 8:08. 1, Park Rapids, Pingrey, 9:39. Penalties: Park Rapids 1, Prairie Centre 0.

THIRD PERIOD: No scoring. Penalties: Park Rapids 2, Prairie Centre 0.

GOALIE SAVES: Park Rapids (Smith) 9-12-14--35. Prairie Centre (Och) 6-4-2--12.