Jewison, Herberg rally Panthers past Bagley

Bagley led 38-36 when Jewison scored inside to tie the game with :05 remaining. Bagley called a timeout, but the Flyers were out of timeouts and were issued a technical foul. Herberg hit both free throws as the Panthers snapped a five-game losing streak.

Herberg finished with 10 points, five steals and four rebounds while Jewison (8), Jason Haas (7) and Tristin Persons (6) combined for 21 points as the Panthers improved to 1-3 against Section 8AA opponents and 2-5 overall. Jewison also had 11 rebounds and two assists, Haas had four steals and Jake Dickinson had two assists. Park Rapids prevailed despite shooting only 27 percent from the field (17 for 62, including 2 for 18 on 3-pointers) and missing 7 of 11 free throws.

Tannen Agnes scored 11 points for the Flyers, who fell to 0-2 in section games and 1-6 overall.

"We were fortunate that our defense helped us create offense in crucial times of the game. We are not shooting the ball very well as a team right now and with that we have to rely on our defense to get us points," said Park Rapids head coach Matt Brandt. "We definitely need to get better at finishing shots. We get great looks in the scope of our offense, but fall short finishing. Defensively we are doing some nice things. We were able to keep Bagley uncertain in their offense and did not really let them get into a rhythm, which helped a lot."

BAGLEY (38): Tierney 6, Hvezda 8, Agnes 11, Kaiser 9, Lundsten 4.

PARK RAPIDS (40): Herberg 3 3-4 10, Garcelon 0 0-0 0, Haas 3 1-3 7, Bagstad 1 0-0 3, Dickinson 2 0-2 4, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Persons 3 0-0 6, Hill 0 0-0 0, Jewison 4 0-2 8. Totals: 17 for 62 (FG), 4 for 11 (FT).

Halftime: Bagley 15, Park Rapids 14. Three-pointers: Herberg 1, Bagstad 1. Rebounds: Park Rapids 23 (Jewison 11, Herberg 4, Dickinson 3, Bagstad 2, Johnson 2, Haas 1). Assists: Park Rapids 6 (Dickinson ,2 Jewison 2, Herberg 1, Haas 1). Steals: Park Rapids 16 (herberg 5, Haas 4, Dickinson 3, Persons 2, Hill 1, Jewison 1). Team fouls: Park rapids 20. Turnovers: Park Rapids 15.

PARK RAPIDS (29): Kosel 0 2-2 2, Reish 0 0-0 0, Herberg 1 0-0 2, Garcelon 2 0-0 5, Haas 1 0-2 2, Renneberg 0 0-0 0, Bagstad 0 0-0 0, Dickinson 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Persons 1 2-2 4, Pickar 0 0-0 0, Cook 2 0-0 6, Hill 0 0-0 0, Jewison 4 0-0 8. Totals: 11 for 35 (FG), 4 for 6 (FT).

PERHAM (76): Solberg 10, Moser 6, Beachy 15, M. LaFond 11, Jeziorski 8, Winkels 5, J. LaFond 2, Johnson 4, Cresap 6, Richter 7, Kostynick 2.

Halftime: Perham 44, Park Rapids 14. Three-pointers: Garcelon 1, Cook 2, Moser 2, Beachy 1, M. LaFond 1, Jeziorski 1, Cresap 2, Richter 2. Rebounds: Park Rapids 16 (Jewison 6, Persons 4, Herberg 3, Cook 2, Haas 1). Assists: Park Rapids 9 (Garcelon 2, Haas 2, Dickinson 2, Herberg 1, Persons 1, Jewison 1). Steals: Park Rapids 3 (Herberg 1, Persons 1, Jewison 1). Team fouls: Park Rapids 6. Turnovers: Park Rapids 25.