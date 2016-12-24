Panthers coast to 112-72 victory over Grand Rapids

Casimir Simonson, Spencer Fritze, Zach Behrens and Sam Eystad won the 200 medley relay in 1:51.90 and Zach Fritze, Kaleb Carlson, Sam Huot and Marcus Benson followed in 1:58.41 as the Panthers jumped out to a 12-2 lead.

Matthew Benson won the 200 freestyle in 2:00.64, Marcus Benson clocked a runner-up 2:23.67 in the 200 individual medley, Zach Fritze took first in the 50 freestyle in 25.31, Spencer Fritze led the field in diving with 222.10 points and Behrens won the 100 butterfly in 1:02.47 as Park Rapids built a 59-35 advantage.

After Simonson's runner-up 57.75 in the 100 freestyle, Matthew Benson clocked a winning time of 5:28.78 in the 500 freestyle and Behrens, Eystad, Jack Bateman and Matthew Benson won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:41.21 for an 86-54 lead.

Marcus Benson (in 1:04.14), Zach Fritze (in 1:08.37) and Thomas Williams (in 1:08.82) went 1-2-3 in the 100 backstroke while Spencer Fritze (in 1:09.58), Carlson (in 1:10.48) and Seth Breitweser (in 1:19.83) followed with a 1-2-3 sweep in the 100 breaststroke for a 112-60 advantage.

Park Rapids swam exhibition in the final event as Matthew Benson, Simonson, Marcus Benson and Spencer Fritze clocked a 3:48.68 in the 400 freestyle relay, which would have been another winning time.

The win gave the Panthers a 2-0 record in dual meets this season.

Park Rapids 112, Grand Rapids 72

200 individual medley: 1, Park Rapids (Simonson, S. Fritze, Behrens, Eystad), 1:51.90. 2, Park Rapids (Z. Fritze, Carlson, Huot, Mar. Benson), 1:58.41. 3, Grand Rapids, 2:14.80. Exhibition: Park Rapids (T. Walsh, Utke, Breitweser, Bateman), 2:07.39. JV: Park Rapids (Williams, Christenson, Zinniel, Wattenhofer), 2:30.89; Park Rapids (Cempa, Hemenway, Nichols, Antelo), 2:54.04.

200 freestyle: 1, Mat. Benson, PR, 2:00.64. 2, Pohl, GR, 2:12.26. 3, Fox, GR, 2:13.87. 4, Bateman, PR, 2:16.98. 5, J. Walsh, PR, 2:18.39. JV: Bruce, PR, 2:31.07; D. Walsh, PR, 2:36.91; Etter, PR, 2:53.98.

200 individual medley: 1, Bissonette, GR, 2:22.07. 2, Mar. Benson, PR, 2:23.67. 3, Simonson, PR, 2:26.15. 4, Behrens, PR, 2:26.88. 5, Palik, GR, 2:41.32. JV: Huot, PR, 2:39.95; Backmann, PR, 3:26.99.

50 freestyle: 1, Z. Fritze, PR, 25.31. 2, Kotula, GR, 25.34. 3, Eystad, PR, 26.14. 4, Garzini, GR, 26.57. 5, Kassler, GR, 28.45. 6, T. Walsh, PR, 28.51. JV: Neubauer, PR, 31.82; Wattenhofer, PR, 38.04; Cempa, PR, 38.66; Antelo, PR, 45.64.

Diving: 1, S. Fritze, PR, 222.10 points. 2, Kangas-Olson, GR, 220.40. 3, Nater, GR, 160.70. 4, Breitweser, PR, 158.20. 5, Shaw, PR, 146.30. JV: Christenson, PR, 85.85.

100 butterfly: 1, Behrens, PR, 1:02.47. 2, Bissonette, GR, 1:04.06. 3, Huot, PR, 1:09.03. 4, Utke, PR, 1:09.98. 5, Bissonette, GR, 1:20.80.

100 freestyle: 1, Pohl, GR, 56.77. 2, Simonson, PR, 57.75. 3, Eystad, PR, 1:00.34. 4, Garzini, GR, 1:02.43. 5, T. Walsh, PR, 1:03.43. JV: Bruce, PR, 1:04.20; Nichols, PR, 1:15.38.

500 freestyle: 1, Mat. Benson, PR, 5:28.78. 2, Fox, GR, 6:06.06. 3, Utke, PR, 6:23.30. 4, J. Walsh, PR, 6:28.53. 5, Fitch, GR, 6:44.93. JV: Williams, PR, 6:33.61; Backmann, PR, 7:23.01.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Park Rapids (Behrens, Eystad, Bateman, Mat. Benson), 1:41.21. 2, Grand Rapids, 1:41.39. 3, Grand Rapids, 1:52.65. 4, Park Rapids (Breitweser, Carlson, J. Walsh, Utke), 1:53.49. JV: Park Rapids (D. Walsh, Bruce, Wattenhofer, Christenson), 2:05.69; Park Rapids (Neubauer, Cempa, Hemenway, Etter), 2:22.07.

100 backstroke: 1, Mar. Benson, PR, 1:04.14. 2, Z. Fritze, PR, 1:08.37. 3, Williams, PR, 1:08.82. 4, Kotula, GR, 1:13.52. 5, Nater, GR, 1:20.34. JV: D. Walsh, PR, 1:28.19; Zinniel, PR, 1:33.09.

100 breaststroke: 1, S. Fritze, PR, 1:09.58. 2, Carlson, PR, 1:10.48. 3, Breitweser, PR, 1:19.83. 4, Palik, GR, 1:21.78. 5, Fitch, GR, 1:23.10. JV: Hemenway, PR, 1:27.81; Shaw, PR, 1:28.08; Cempa, PR, 2:26.64.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Grand Rapids, 3:53.50. 2, Grand Rapids, 4:33.64. Exhibition: Park Rapids (Mat. Benson, Simonson, Mar. Benson, S. Fritze), 3:48.68; Park Rapids (Bateman, J. Walsh, Z. Fritze, T. Walsh), 4:16.67. JV: Park Rapids (Bruce, Williams, Backmann, D. Walsh), 4:43.24; Park Rapids (Christenson, Nichols, Shaw, Wattenhofer), 5:31.58.