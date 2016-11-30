Panthers make major strides

It took the Panthers only one match to live up to that prediction.

Despite opening the season with a 3-2 loss to Roseau, that match set the stage for a successful season. Roseau entered the season rated No. 9 in the state Class AA poll.

Section champion Perham, section runner-up Roseau, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton and Wadena-Deer Creek entered the season among the favorites to win the section title. Park Rapids entered that conversation with wins over W-DC and Perham to earn the No. 1 seed in the South for the section tournament. A loss to Pequot Lakes in the South semifinals couldn't tarnish an otherwise successful 19-6 season. The 19 wins broke the school record for wins in a season set by the 1980 team (16-2) and matched by the 2004 team (16-9).

"The season was awesome," said Hanson. "We had our fair share of disappointments as far as matches that we should've won, but we also had more successes in winning some pretty competitive matches. I felt in the end the weakness for us was the consistency and mental confidence, but I couldn't have asked for a better group of girls. They rocked it this year."

After the 11-25, 25-19, 25-20, 20-25, 15-11 loss to Roseau in the season opener, the Panthers went on a four-match winning streak by defeating Nevis (19-25, 25-20, 25-11, 25-19), Frazee (25-9, 25-14, 25-9), Detroit Lakes (25-17, 25-22, 19-25, 25-19) in the Mid-State Conference opener and Crookston (25-21, 25-16, 25-20).

Pelican Rapids ended that run with a marathon victory (12-25, 26-28, 25-23, 27-25, 16-14) before Park Rapids went 3-1 at the Parkers Prairie tournament with a loss to Park Christian (25-19, 25-22) and wins over Parkers Prairie (25-21, 25-20), Menahga (25-16, 25-12) and Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley (25-11, 25-12).

The Panthers defeated W-DC (20-25, 25-12, 25-14, 25-20) before winning back-to-back conference matches against Pequot Lakes (25-14, 25-21, 25-21) and Staples-Motley (25-15, 25-13, 25-15).

Following a win over Barnesville (25-23, 21-25, 25-18, 25-11), the Panthers locked up the conference title with a victory over Crosby-Ironton (25-17, 25-10, 25-10). That win gave the Panthers their first Mid-State Conference title since 1982.

Park Rapids went 2-2 at the Perham tournament with wins over Frazee (25-14, 25-17) and Henning (25-17, 25-23) and losses to D-G-F (25-18, 18-25, 9-7) and Perham (25-18, 25-14).

The Panthers avenged the tournament loss to Perham with a key section win (14-25, 25-23, 25-16, 16-25, 15-13) and defeated Thief River Falls (25-21, 25-16, 22-25, 25-18) in another section match before closing the regular season with wins over Pine River-Backus (25-21, 25-20, 25-11) and East Grand Forks in another marathon match (28-26, 25-22, 20-25, 24-26, 17-15).

As the top seed in the south half of the section bracket, the Panthers opened with an easy win over No. 8 Staples-Motley (25-6, 25-13, 25-13) before being upset by Pequot Lakes (19-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-23).

Leading the Panthers to their record-setting season were seniors Brooke Jerger, Emily Dean and Isabel Bagstad; juniors Kennedy Carlson, Jaiden McCollum, Kortne Byer and Taylor Hilmanowski; sophomore Kaisa Coborn; and freshmen Kamree Carlson, Rilee Michaelson and Katelyn Weaver. Jerger, Dean, Kennedy Carlson and McCollum served as captains.

Kennedy Carlson started all 25 matches and 82 sets at setter and broke her school records for set assists in a match with 63 against Pelican Rapids and set assists in a season with 856. Carlson added 76 kills, 34 service aces, 153 service points, 45 blocks and 121 digs while putting 246 of 278 serves in play.

McCollum also started all 25 matches and 82 sets at middle hitter and led the Panthers with a school-record 364 kills and 54 blocks and shared the team lead with 184 service points. McCollum also had 37 ace serves and 222 digs while putting 318 of 327 serves in play and going 109 for 121 in serve receive.

Kamree Carlson was second on the team in kills with 249 and digs with 251 while putting 279 of 317 serves in play with 41 aces and 170 points in 25 matches and 82 sets as an outside hitter. Carlson added 25 total blocks and nine set assists while going 279 for 318 in serve receive.

Coborn, a libero, also played in all 25 matches and 82 sets and led the team with a school-record 315 digs and 60 ace serves while going 322 for 400 in serve receive. Coborn shared the team lead with 184 service points after going 304 for 340 in serves and tallying 13 set assists.

Michaelson played in all 25 matches and 82 sets as a right-side hitter, finishing third with 167 kills while adding 39 blocks, 48 digs and six set assists.

Dean, an outside hitter, led the team with 12 solo blocks while tallying 78 kills, 39 total blocks, 181 digs and 20 set assists. Dean put 43 of 46 serves in play with two aces and 20 points while going 212 for 266 in serve receive.

Jerger played in 69 sets as a middle hitter, compiling 53 kills, 40 blocks and 40 digs while putting 170 of 185 serves in play with 20 aces and 94 points.

Bagstad was a serving specialist, putting 207 of 241 serves in play with 28 aces and 122 points in 70 sets. Bagstad also had 20 digs and three kills.

Byer played in 78 sets as a defensive specialist, going 133 for 167 in serve receive and tallying 90 digs.

Hilmanowski played in 21 sets as an outside hitter before suffering an ankle injury. Hilmanowski had 25 kills and put 66 of 72 serves in play with six aces and 38 points while adding 10 digs and going 13 for 14 in serve receive.

Weaver saw action in 14 sets as a server, putting 43 of 50 serves in play with six aces and 22 points.

"I can't say enough about our three seniors. They had such a huge role in our success this year with their attitudes as leaders on and off the floor. I think you can only succeed as a team when you have senior leadership. The seniors made it about the team and they will be missed," said Hanson. "I think as a group we are always expecting more, me as a coach and them as players. But they always meet my expectations. They really work hard to do the best that they can and that's all you can ask for as a coach."

Following the Panthers in the Mid-State standings were Pequot Lakes at 3-1, Detroit Lakes at 2-2, Crosby-Ironton at 1-3 and Staples-Motley at 0-4. D-G-F defeated W-DC in the section championship match while Roseau joined Pequot Lakes in the semifinals. Hanson is counting on her team to defend the conference title and play for the section championship next season.

"The offseason is huge. Volleyball is a short season. The level they want to get to takes a lot of work and they're competing against a lot of great teams. Volleyball is such a skilled sport that takes a lot of repetition and touches on the ball to perfect the skills and confidence to play at a higher level," said Hanson. "Our expectations will be the same. They are eager to win the section championship match and they have the capability of doing it. I know they'll do whatever it takes to try to make that happen."