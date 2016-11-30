Hat tricks power Pirates, Prowlers past Panthers

Nicholls scored three times in the third period to lift Crookston to a 4-2 win over the Panthers Friday afternoon while Retka's four goals and Jorde's three goals and two assists powered Thief River Falls to a 15-0 win over the Panthers Saturday afternoon.

Despite holding a 14-1 advantage in shots in the first period, Crookston was held scoreless before Haley Mehus' goal at the 4:47 mark of the second period gave the Pirates a 1-0 lead. Crookston held a 16-9 edge in shots in that period, but Taylor Pingrey's unassisted goal at the 8:23 mark tied the game at 1-1.

Nicholls opened the third period with goals at the 5:28 and 8:10 marks to give Crookston a 3-1 lead before Paige Myhre and Taylor Sagen assisted on a goal by Alexa Kennedy at the 12:09 mark. The Pirates sealed the win when Nicholls completed her hat trick at the 12:51 mark.

The Pirates, who improved to 1-4, finished with a 33-17 advantage in shots as goalie Berlee Jobe made 15 saves. Park Rapids goalie Julia Smith finished with 29 saves.

Seven different players scored goals and 12 different players had assists as Thief River Falls used a 63-8 advantage in shots to blank the Panthers.

The Prowlers, who have outscored their opponents 49-5 so far this season, improved to 6-0 with their third straight shutout. Thief River Falls is rated No. 6 in this week's state Class A poll. Smith made 48 saves as TRF held a 20-2 advantage in shots in the first period and a 34-3 advantage in shots in the second period.

The two losses dropped Park Rapids to 1-4 on the season.

Park Rapids 0 1 1.....2

Crookston 0 1 3....4

FIRST PERIOD: No scoring. Penalties: None.

SECOND PERIOD: 1, Crookston, Mehus (Hutter, Epema), 4:47. 1, Park Rapids, PIngrey, 8:23. Penalties: Park Rapids 1, Crookston 0.

THIRD PERIOD: 2, Crookston, Nicholls, 5:28. 3, Crookston, Nicholls (Strem, Allrich), 8:10. 2, Park Rapids, Kennedy (Myhre, T. Sagen), 12:09. 4, Crookston, Nicholls (Strem, Mehus), 12:51. Penalties: Park Rapids 1, Crookston 1.

GOALIE SAVES: Park Rapids (Smith) 14-15-0--29. Crookston (Jobe) 1-8-6--15.

Park Rapids 0 0 0.....0

Thief River Falls 6 7 2....15

FIRST PERIOD: 1, TRF, Jorde, 1:41. 2, TRF, Jorde (Nelson), 9:58. 3, TRF, Lund (Poole), 11:43. 4, TRF, Dalager (Fagerstrom), 12:17. 5, TRF, Klosterman (Retka), 14:55. 6, TRF, Breiland (Marolt, Jorde), 16:01. Penalties: None.

SECOND PERIOD: 7, TRF, Fagerstrom (Mattson), 1:45. 8, TRF, Jorde (Fagerstrom), 5:32. 9, TRF, Retka (Enge, Kraemer), 10:10. 10, TRF, Fagerstrom, 11:03. 11, TRF, Retka (Kraemer, Klosterman), 13:13. 12, TRF, Dalager (Fagerstrom, Torkelson), 14:40. 13, TRF, Retka (Lund), 15:18. Penalties: Park Rapids 2, TRF 0.

THIRD PERIOD: 14, TRF, Breiland (Poole, Jorde), 4:35. 15, TRF, Retka (Fagerstrom, Kraemer), 12:10. Penalties: Park Rapids 1, TRF 0.

GOALIE SAVES: Park Rapids (Smith) 14-27-7--48. TRF (Steele) 2-3-3--8.