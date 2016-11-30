McCollum, Carlson, Coborn receive top volleyball awards

McCollum, a junior middle hitter, broke the school record for kills with 364 and tied for first on the team with 184 service points and was second with 222 digs to earn the team Most Valuable Player award.

Carlson, a junior setter, broke her own school record for set assists in a match with 63 and in a season with 856 to earn the team Offensive Player of the Year honor.

Coborn, a sophomore libero, broke the school record for digs in a season with 315 and led the team with 322 serves received and 60 ace serves while tying for first with 184 service points to earn the team's Defensive Player of the Year honor.

Rilee Michaelson, a freshman right-side hitter, was named the Panthers' Most Improved Player while Isabel Bagstad, a senior serving specialist, received an all-state academic award for having a 4.0 GPA.

McCollum, Carlson and Coborn joined freshman outside hitter Kamree Carlson as Mid-State Conference players while Michaelson and senior outside hitter Emily Dean earned all-conference honorable mention honors.

Park Rapids won the Mid-State Conference title with a 4-0 record with wins over Detroit Lakes, Pequot Lakes, Staples-Motley and Crosby-Ironton.

McCollum was named the conference's Offensive Player of the Year after tallying 55 kills, 31 digs and eight blocks in the four conference matches. McCollum put 61 of 62 serves in play with 12 aces and 38 points.

Kennedy Carlson put 44 of 48 serves in play with 11 aces and 29 points and had 110 set assists in the four conference matches. Carlson also had 13 kills, 17 digs and three blocks.

Coborn went 46 for 54 in serves with 11 aces and 31 points and had 39 digs and five set assists against conference opponents.

Kamree Carlson put 28 of 36 serves in play with five aces and 13 points and had 41 kills, 34 digs and four blocks in conference matches.

Michaelson had 22 kills, eight blocks and nine digs while Dean had 16 kills, 22 digs, five blocks and four set assists against the four conference opponents.