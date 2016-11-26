Broncos score final five goals in 8-2 win over Panthers

The Broncos took control by scoring the game's final five goals to break open a 3-2 game. International Falls finished with a 53-11 advantage in shots on goal.

Lexi Erickson scored the game's first two goals at the 2:00 and 5:48 marks before Morgan Rasmussen scored at the 6:20 mark to give the Broncos a 3-0 lead.

Paige Myhre and Serena Aletto set up Alexa Kennedy at the 10:35 mark and Myhre scored at the 11:27 mark as Park Rapids trailed 3-2 after the first period. The Broncos held a 17-7 advantage in shots in the opening period.

Edwards and Tilander scored 46 seconds apart at the 6:10 and 6:56 marks before Edwards added a power-play goal with 1:47 to play in the second period to give the Broncos a 6-2 advantage. International Falls held a 15-3 edge in shots in that period.

Goals by Maria Vollom with 6:56 to play and Tilander with 6:19 remaining concluded the scoring as the Broncos held a 21-1 advantage in shots in the final period.

Goalie Grace Wegner made nine saves as the Broncos improved to 2-1 on the season. Khohie Mankie started in the nets for the Panthers and made 18 saves before Julia Smith took over midway through the second period and made 27 saves. Park Rapids fell to 1-2 on the season.

International Falls 3 3 2....8

Park Rapids 2 0 0....2

FIRST PERIOD: 1, International Falls, Erickson (Black), 2:00. 2, International Falls, Erickson (Edwards, Tilander), 5:48. 3, International Falls, Rasmussen (Edwards, Tilander), 6:20. 1, Park Rapids, Kennedy (Myhre, Aletto), 10:34. 2, Park Rapids, Myhre, 11:27. Penalties: International Falls 0, Park Rapids 1.

SECOND PERIOD: 4, International Falls, Edwards (Tilander, Erickson), 6:10. 5, International Falls, Tilander (Edwards), 6:56. 6, International Falls, Edwards, 15:13. Penalties: International Falls 2, Park Rapids 3.

THIRD PERIOD: 7, International Falls, Vollum (Bragg, Butler), 10:04. 8, International Falls, Tilander, 6:19. Penalties: International Falls 0, Park Rapids 2.

GOALIE SAVES: International Falls (Wegner) 5-3-1--9. Park Rapids (Mankie) 14-4-x--18; (Smith) x-8-19--27.