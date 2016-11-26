New coach putting emphasis on defense

"My philosophy is defense, defense, defense," said Overmyer, who has coached in the Park Rapids basketball system for seven years, including the past two years as the girls C squad coach. "I told the girls that if there is no effort on defense, then your time on the court is going to be limited."

The Panthers begin the season with four key players to replace. Gabie Johnson (who led the team in scoring at 17.1 points a game while also tallying 166 rebounds, 50 assists and 47 steals in 26 games), Carly Waggoner (35 points, 22 rebounds, 23 assists, 14 steals in 25 games) and Madisen Wagner (24 points, 25 rebounds, 14 steals, nine assists in 23 games) graduated while senior Ellery Overmyer (112 points, 75 rebounds, 46 assists, 27 steals in 23 games) will miss the season with a knee injury. Johnson earned Mid-State Conference honors and graduated with 1,178 career points.

On the positive side, the Panthers return four starters and six other players who saw varsity action last season.

Being counted on to lead the Panthers this season are senior Macky Warne, junior Jaiden McCollum and sophomores Kaisa Coborn and Kendra Coborn. McCollum was an all-conference player while Warne received all-conference honorable mention honors.

McCollum was second on the team in scoring at 15.8 points a night. In 26 games, McCollum made 170 of 357 field goals and 71 of 111 free throws in scoring 411 points. McCollum led the team with 206 rebounds, 63 steals and 53 assists.

Warne was third in scoring at 10.2 points a game and led the Panthers by making 60 3-pointers. Warne made 100 of 256 field goals and 6 of 17 free throws in scoring 266 points in 26 games. Warne also had 45 rebounds, 35 steals and 24 assists.

Kaisa Coborn also started all 26 games and averaged 7.7 points a night, making 86 of 184 field goals and 26 of 48 free throws for 199 points. Coborn also contributed 94 rebounds, 52 assists and 38 steals.

Kendra Coborn played in 24 games and scored 79 points with 49 rebounds, 36 steals and 32 assists. Coborn made 35 of 99 field goals and 9 of 15 free throws.

Also back with some varsity experience are senior Megan Jewison (eight games), juniors Kortne Byer (two games) and Olivia McDonald (one game), sophomore Julia Johnson (one game), and freshmen Paige Johnson (three games) and Rilee Michaelson (six games).

Competing for varsity spots and playing junior varsity and C squad this season will be junior Jordan Klemmer; sophomores Mercedez Bellanger, Whitney Steffel, Chloe Johnson, Natalie Kinkel, Anabelle Andres, Madison Johnson and Teresita Diaz; and freshmen Katie Just, Bridgette Basswood, Autumn Mitchell, Star Norcross, Keagan Klein and Kamree Carlson.

Overmyer takes over for Tina Ridlon, who compiled a 47-58 overall record in her four years as the Panthers' head coach.

"I have to give Tina a lot of credit. She put in a lot of time in the summer getting the girls' fundamental skills at a high level," said Overmyer. "We're going to get more kids involved and develop a deeper bench. I'm planning on playing 10 to 11 girls every game and every one is going to have a specific role. We're going to apply full-court pressure the whole game and create offense off of our defense. How well we do is up to the girls and the effort they put in during practice."

Last season, Detroit Lakes won the Mid-State title with a 7-1 record while Pequot Lakes went 6-2, Staples-Motley finished 3-5 and Crosby-Ironton was 2-6. Park Rapids received the No. 9 seed for the Section 8AA tournament and opened with a 69-62 loss to No. 8 Barnesville. Roseau defeated Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in the Section 8AA championship game.

Overmyer is counting on his team to compete with every team in the conference and make a run in the section tournament.

"Our goal is to be playing our best basketball at the end of the season," said Overmyer. "Every game is going to be tough, but I see us being in the top half to top third in the conference and section. With our skills, there is no doubt we're going to be a good basketball team."