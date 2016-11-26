Finding scorers will be key to Panthers' success

Naugle takes over for Pete Stahnke, who compiled a 199-128-18 record and 10 winning records in 13 seasons as head coach. Stahnke led the Panthers to the Section 8A semifinals three times, including one time since the merger with W-H-A in 2010. Stahnke leaves with the most coaching wins in the history of the boys hockey program.

The Panthers lost four of their top scorers from last season. Chase Brand, who led the team with 32 goals and 36 assists for 68 points and had 64 goals and 93 assists for 157 points in his career, bypassed his senior season and is playing hockey for the Brookings Blizzard (a Tier II Junior A hockey team in the North American Hockey League). Defenseman Kiefer Miller (11 goals, 21 assists for 32 points), forward Matt DeLaHunt (four goals, 16 assists for 20 points) and forward/defenseman Cole Coborn (seven goals, nine assists for 16 points) along with forward Matt Bade (one goal, eight assists) and defenseman Micah Barrett (two goals. six assists) graduated. Brand and Miller earned Section 8A and Mid-State Conference honors while DeLaHunt and Barrett were all-conference honorable mention players a year ago.

Last season, the Panthers scored 79 goals while allowing 87 in going 5-2-1 to finish second in the Mid-State Conference standings and ending with a 13-12-1 overall record. Park Rapids received the No. 6 seed for the Section 8A tournament and was upset by No. 11 Kittson County Central 3-0 in a play-in game.

"Everything is new and it's going to take some time to transition to a new set of coaches," said Naugle, who was WHA's head football coach for 17 seasons and head softball coach for 10 seasons and served as a coach in the youth hockey program. "The kids seem eager to learn the new system. I'm very optimistic about the season."

Being counted on to lead the Panthers this season are the returning varsity players: seniors Jarrett Johnson, Isaac Johnson, Caleb Strandlie, Cole Hoscheid and Jack Naugle; juniors Austin Jerger, Shea Alto, Zach Severtson, Nathan Weaver and Austin Dunker-Doll; and sophomores Bjorn Jorgenson and Brendon Kruchowski. Jarrett Johnson was an all-conference player while Jerger received all-conference honorable mention honors last season.

Returning at forward from last season are Jarrett Johnson (12 goals, 10 assists for 22 points), Isaac Johnson (four goals, seven assists), Strandlie (one goal, two assists), Alto (one goal, two assists), Hoscheid (one goal, one assist), Jorgenson (one goal, one assist), Severtson (one goal) and Dunker-Doll.

Jerger returns at goalie after starting all 26 games and going 13-12-1 with 618 saves and 84 goals allowed and two shutouts. Kruchowski was the back-up goalie, giving up three goals while making 12 saves. Naugle and Weaver return on defense.

Rounding out the varsity roster are seniors Mitch Peterson (wing) and Brandon Wolters (forward); juniors Connor Link (defenseman), Cypren Hjermstad (defenseman) and Micah Link (wing); and sophomores Brett Pinoniemi (defenseman), Cameron Hoyt (wing) and Carter Opheim (wing).

Providing depth will be sophomores Jacob Stewart (defenseman), Nathan David (wing), Nolan Pederson (forward), Tom Melvin (forward), Cody Sagen (wing), Jenson Rice (wing) and Jimmy Hillukker (defenseman).

"We have good senior leadership and so far I've been impressed with the younger kids," said Naugle, who will be assisted by Derek Ricke and Ian Johnson. "Our biggest challenge will be on the offensive end. Our upperclassmen will have to step up and lead us on offense. Defensively, we have Jack and Nathan back, but we're going to have to depend on some younger guys. Once we start to gel, I think we'll find a nice bond."

Last season, Detroit Lakes claimed the conference title with an 8-0 record while Northern Lakes (3-4-1), Wadena-Deer Creek (3-5) and Prairie Centre (0-8) followed Park Rapids in the standings. Thief River Falls defeated East Grand Forks 3-1 in the section title game while Warroad and Detroit Lakes also advanced to the section semifinals. Thief River Falls was rated No. 6, East Grand Forks was rated No. 11, Warroad was rated No. 22 and Detroit Lakes was rated No. 26 in the final state Class A poll.

Naugle sees those four teams being at the top of the section again with the Panthers battling to contend for the conference title.

"You're going to have the typical powerhouses again, but I feel our kids will perform at a level to be in every game in the conference," said Naugle. "My No. 1 goal is for us to work together as a group and become a solidified team. Once we do that, positive things will start to happen."