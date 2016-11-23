Hat trick by Tietz powers Lightning past Panthers

Mackenzie Rickard's goal at the 8:34 mark of the first period provided the only scoring as the Lightning carried a 1-0 lead into the third period. Northern Lakes held a 27-15 advantage in shots over the first two periods.

Goals by Sydney Tietz at the 1:15 mark and Mandi Soderholm at the 9:07 mark and a power-play goal by Tietz at the 10:14 mark gave Northern Lakes a 4-0 lead. After Alexa Kennedy's goal at the 10:56 mark made it 4-1, Tietz completed her hat trick with a power-play goal with 5:40 to play. The Panthers ended the scoring on Lexi Hinkley-Smith's power-play goal with 3:59 remaining. Taylor Sagen assisted on that goal.

Goalie Chaia Tulenchik made 24 saves as the Lightning finished with a 49-26 advantage in shots while improving to 1-2. Park Rapids goalie Julia Smith finished with 44 saves as the Panthers fell to 1-1 on the season.

Park Rapids' game at Eveleth-Gilbert scheduled for Saturday afternoon was postponed because of the weather. That game is trying to be rescheduled.

Park Rapids 0 0 2....2

Northern Lakes 1 0 4....5

FIRST PERIOD: 1, Northern Lakes, Rickard (C. Gutzman, S. Gutzman), 8:34. Penalties: Park Rapids 1, Northern Lakes 2.

SECOND PERIOD: No scoring. Penalties: Park Rapids 1, Northern Lakes 2.

THIRD PERIOD: 2, Northern Lakes, Tietz (Kosloski), 1:15. 3, Northern Lakes, Soderholm, 9:07. 4, Northern Lakes, Tietz (Abear, Rickard), 10:14. 1, Park Rapids, Kennedy, 10:56. 5, Northern Lakes, Tietz (Boelter), 12:20. 2, Park Rapids, Hinkley-Smith (T. Sagen), 13:01. Penalties: Park Rapids 4, Northern Lakes 2.

GOALIE SAVES: Park Rapids (Smith) 10-16-18-44. Northern Lakes (Tulenchik) 4-11-9-24.