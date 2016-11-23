Becker, Dravis receive top team honors

Senior Jacob Bittmann and Justin Dravis were named to the Midwest Red District team while Becker, senior Jarrett Johnson and junior Jason Haas received all-district honorable mention honors. Jarrett Johnson was named the district's Specialist of the Year as a kicker.

Fergus Falls won the Midwest Red District title with a 7-0 record while Detroit Lakes went 6-1, Perham finished 5-2 and Pequot Lakes went 4-3. Park Rapids followed at 3-4 while Thief River Falls (2-5), East Grand Forks (1-6) and Roseau (0-7) trailed. Fergus Falls ended up rated No. 4 and Detroit Lakes was rated No. 10 in the final state Class AAAA poll.