Becker, Dravis receive top team honors
Seniors Tanner Becker and Justin Dravis received top team honors for the Park Rapids football team this season.
Becker received the team's Gary Rehn Award as the team MVP while Dravis received the Mike McClelland Award as the team's Defensive MVP. Senior Kenny David received the Kip Gauldin Leadership Award, sophomores Cody Dravis and Payton Hill were named Most Improved, and senior Jake Dickinson received a Coaches Award.
Senior Jacob Bittmann and Justin Dravis were named to the Midwest Red District team while Becker, senior Jarrett Johnson and junior Jason Haas received all-district honorable mention honors. Jarrett Johnson was named the district's Specialist of the Year as a kicker.
Fergus Falls won the Midwest Red District title with a 7-0 record while Detroit Lakes went 6-1, Perham finished 5-2 and Pequot Lakes went 4-3. Park Rapids followed at 3-4 while Thief River Falls (2-5), East Grand Forks (1-6) and Roseau (0-7) trailed. Fergus Falls ended up rated No. 4 and Detroit Lakes was rated No. 10 in the final state Class AAAA poll.