Running through adversity

Both the of Panthers' No. 3 runners from last year's Section 8A meet had to miss the season with injuries. Will Pickar broke his leg while a back injury kept Kendra Coborn from running this fall.

That was just the start of a season filled with injuries and illnesses.

Of the 20 runners who competed in a varsity meet, only three were able to run in all 10 meets. In those 10 meets, the girls and boys had their best lineup in only five of them.

Despite that, both teams had successful seasons as seniors Lydia Kantonen and Adam Jacobi capped off the season by earning trips to the state Class A meet. Kantonen qualified for state for the fourth year in a row and earned all-state honors while Jacobi earned his second straight trip to state.

"To sum up one aspect of our season, we only had three runners not miss a meet," said Park Rapids head coach Kerry Johnson. "We dealt with illness that went through the team a couple times. We also dealt with different injuries on and off all season. I'm not sure we had many races that everyone who competed was feeling 100 percent. However, that's the way it goes. I was proud of how the runners worked through the hardships."

In addition to performing well on the course, the Panthers performed well in the classroom as the girls received a Gold Academic Award for having a team GPA of 3.91 while the boys received a Silver Academic Award for having a team GPA of 3.73.

"I can't tell you how great it is to have runners who do well in the classroom," said Johnson. "Not all my runners earn the high GPA shown in the section average GPA, but they all take the classroom seriously and that just shows you the kind of student/athletes they are."

Girls persevered

Despite having only their top runners in six meets, the Park Rapids girls turned in a solid season.

In addition to Kantonen, seniors Madison Steffel and Macky Warne; junior Alex Kirlin; sophomores Whitney Steffel and Abby Eystad; and eighth grader Haley Pickar competed in the majority of the races this fall. Sophomore Kinley Nordin ran in the first race before missing the rest of the season with a foot injury. Kantonen, Whitney Steffel, Warne, Madison Steffel and Eystad returned from last year's team that took third at the Section 8A meet.

All seven ran in the first three meets as the Panthers placed fifth at the 14-team Central Minnesota River Run at Blueberry Pines with 98 points, third at the 13-team Wadena-Deer Creek Invitational with 90 points and third at the seven-team Pine River-Backus Invitational with 65 points. United North Central took first at Blueberry Pines with 59 points and at Wadena with 58 points while Pequot Lakes led the field at Pine River with 45 points.

Kantonen was the Panthers' top runner in all three meets, taking first overall at Blueberry Pines and Wadena and second overall at Pine River. Following Kantonen in the season opener were Madison Steffel (17th), Whitney Steffel (23rd), Warne (33rd), Pickar (34th), Kirlin (63rd) and Eystad (72nd). At Wadena, Whitney Steffel (19th), Madison Steffel (20th), Warne (21st) and Pickar (39th) comprised the team score while Kirlin (59th) and Eystad (71st) followed. Whitney Steffel (12th), Warne (14th), Pickar (18th), Madison Steffel (19th), Kirlin (36th) and Eystad (40th) followed Kantonen at Pine River.

The Panthers fielded incomplete teams in the next two races as Kantonen led the field at the Bagley/Fosston Invitational and at the Milaca Mega Meet. Warne (30th) and Pickar (38th) ran at Bagley while Warne (111th) and Madison Steffel (236th) ran varsity at Milaca. Pelican Rapids won the team title at Bagley with 53 points.

Park Rapids took fourth at the six-team Pelican Rapids Invitational with 67 points with Whitney Steffel (ninth), Warne (10th), Pickar (11th), Kirlin (22nd) and Eystad (34th) running for the Panthers. Pelican Rapids led the field with 27 points.

At the 17-team Perham Invitational, the Panthers placed eighth with 237 points as the host Yellowjackets took first with 43 points. Kantonen took second with Whitney Steffel (50th), Warne (52nd), Pickar (56th), Madison Steffel (86th), Kirlin (101st) and Eystad (114th) following.

Kantonen (second), Whitney Steffel (ninth) and Warne (10th) earned all-conference honors while Pickar (15th) earned an all-conference honorable mention honors as the Panthers took third at the Mid-State Conference meet at Headwaters Golf Course with 66 points. Staples-Motley and Pequot Lakes both had 54 points. Madison Steffel completed Park Rapids' team score by placing 30th while Eystad was 44th.

Park Rapids closed the regular season with another incomplete squad as Kantonen led the pack while Whitney Steffel (40th), Madison Steffel (54th) and Kirlin (102nd) followed at the 23-team Park Rapids Invitational at Headwaters Golf Course. West Central Area led the field with 64 points.

All seven runners returned for the Section 8A meet at Bagley as Kantonen earned her fourth straight trip to state by placing third overall. Warne (40th), Pickar (45th), Whitney Steffel (54th) and Madison Steffel (80th) led the Panthers to eighth place with 199 points. Eystad (94th) and Kirlin (95th) followed. Perham repeated as section champs with 41 points while Pelican Rapids took second in the 22-team meet with 68 points.

Kantonen capped off her high school career by earning her first all-state honors by placing 22nd at the state meet. Kantonen was named the Panthers' MVP and Hardest Worker. Kantonen was rated as high as No. 4 in the state Class A poll during the season before being rated No. 14 entering the state meet.

Receiving other team awards were Madison Steffel (Spirit Award), Pickar (Most Improved) and seventh grader Mikaela Nelson (Rookie of the Year).

"Lydia, Macky and Madison added so much to the program and I will miss them a great deal," said Johnson. "Lydia will be so hard to replace. She ran four years and made it to state every one. She is one of the hardest working runners I have coached. She has dealt with a few things, like anemia, that hampered her running, but she never gave up. She just worked harder. Madison has been running for five years and she is the glue that holds the team together. She is so positive and selfless. She has earned the Most Spirited Award so many times that I am thinking of renaming it the Madison Steffel Award. Macky has been great to work with the two years she was part of the team. She has a great deal of positive energy and she works hard day in and day out."

Johnson knows it's going to be tough to fill the spots left by the graduation of the three seniors, but is counting on the returning runners to lead the Panthers to another successful season next fall.

"I am hoping the girls who haven't graduated will put on some summer miles and get in the weight room to get stronger," said Johnson. "I also hope they will bring a friend or two. I have great expectations for next season."

Boys improved

The Park Rapids boys also struggled with injuries, but ended up peaking at the end of the season.

Seniors Per Jorgenson and Kaleb Carlson and sophomore Seth Breitweser were the only runners who competed in all 10 meets. Jacobi missed four meets while senior Jack Christenson missed two meets. Sophomore Ashton Clark missed two meets and freshman Keegan Moses missed one meet. Jacobi, Jorgenson, Breitweser, Clark and Moses returned from last year's team that finished eighth at the section meet.

Also competing on varsity this season were senior Nolan Booge (three meets), junior Bryce James (one meet), sophomore Kole Gieseke (one meet), eighth grader Owen Wagner (one meet) and seventh grader Sam Warne (one meet).

The Panthers opened the season by placing sixth at the 14-team River Run with 179 points. Buffalo took first with 53 points. Jacobi (10th), Jorgenson (29th), Breitweser (30th), Moses (32nd), Christenson (81st), Carlson (85th) and Booge (86th) competed for Park Rapids.

At the Wadena-Deer Creek Invitational, the Panthers placed fifth out of 13 teams with 136 points as Jacobi (eighth), Jorgenson (21st), Breitweser (28th), Moses (36th), Christenson (52nd), Clark (53rd) and Warne (70th) led the way.

Jacobi missed the next four meets with a hip injury as the Panthers placed fourth at the eight-team Pine River-Backus Invitational, 12th at the 22-team Bagley/Fosston Invitational and fourth at the six-team Pelican Rapids Invitational. Park Rapids fielded an incomplete team at Milaca.

At Pine River, Jorgenson (eighth), Breitweser (20th), James (22nd), Moses (30th), Christenson (35th), Clark (46th) and Gieseke (48th) led the Panthers to 111 points. Pequot Lakes took first with 23 points.

Jorgenson (26th), Breitweser (27th), Moses (52nd), Clark (89th), Carlson (104th) and Wagner (120th) ran for the Panthers at Bagley. Park Rapids compiled 263 points while Pequot Lakes took first with 38 points.

After Jorgenson (73rd), Carlson (249th) and Booge (269) ran varsity at Milaca, Jorgenson (ninth), Breitweser (11th), Clark (24th), Christenson (29th), Carlson (36th) and Booge (39th) led Park Rapids to 102 points at Pelican Rapids. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton took first with 28 points.

Park Rapids ended the regular season by having the top-seven runners competing.

The Panthers took 13th at the 19-team Perham Invitational with 351 points behind Jacobi (57th), Jorgenson (58th), Breitweser (68th), Moses (75th), Christenson (101st), Clark (113th) and Carlson (126th). Bemidji led the way with 77 points.

Jacobi earned all-conference honors by placing ninth at the Mid-State meet as the Panthers finished sixth out of seven teams with 126 points. Jorgenson (19th), Moses (25th), Breitweser (35th), Clark (38th), Christenson (43rd) and Carlson (46th) followed. Detroit Lakes won the conference title with 22 points.

In the regular-season finale, the Panthers placed eighth at the 23-team Park Rapids Invitational with 226 points. Jacobi (20th), Jorgenson (33rd), Breitweser (51st), Moses (61st), Clark (82nd), Christenson (87th) and Carlson (104th) led Park Rapids. Detroit Lakes again led the field with 41 points.

At the Section 8A meet, the Panthers finished seventh out of 23 teams with 181 points as Jacobi led the way by qualifying for state. Following Jacobi's eighth-place finish were Jorgenson (28th), Breitweser (40th), Moses (50th), Clark (69th), Christenson (77th) and Carlson (106th). Perham repeated as section champs with 34 points while Pequot Lakes took second with 78 points.

Jacobi capped off his senior season by placing 139th in his second trip to state. Jacobi was named the Panthers' MVP and Hardest Worker.

Receiving other team awards were Breitweser (Most Spirit), Moses (Most Improved) and Carlson (Rookie of the Year).

"I thought the boys had a good season. Each runner improved and gave it his all," said Johnson. "Adam ran for four years and will be hard to replace because he's a good leader and a two-time state participant. He is a perfect example of what summer miles can do for a runner. He is very intrinsically motivated and that's such a great quality. Per is such a hard working runner. I've really enjoyed coaching him. He leads by example and works hard every day. Jack always kept things interesting and I enjoyed sharing the miles with him. Kaleb and Nolan were first year runners and that was great. They both contributed so much. Nolan kept things interesting on long runs and Kaleb was a sponge that soaked up as much as he could regarding running. All these seniors will be missed and hard to replace."

Despite graduating five key runners, Johnson is looking for the returning runners to put in miles in the offseason and provide another competitive unit next fall.

"I'm excited for the younger runners returning," said Johnson. "We have some very goal orientated runners and I know they will do what needs to be done to have a successful season."