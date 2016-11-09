Panthers hope to be competitive on ice

Last year, the Panthers scored 51 goals while allowing 104 goals in going 3-3 in Mid-State Conference play, 1-10 against Section 8A opponents and 8-17 overall. That was an improvement over the year before when Park Rapids scored 37 goals, allowed 114 goals and went 3-3 in the conference, 0-9 in the section and 6-17-1 overall.

Park Rapids finished third in the conference standings behind the 4-2 records of Prairie Centre and Detroit Lakes. The Panthers received the No. 5 seed for the section playoffs and opened with a 6-3 loss to No. 4 Detroit Lakes.

Park Rapids averaged only two goals a game while allowing twice that. The Panthers were shut out eight times while outshooting their opponents only eight times.

Being able to score more goals and staying healthy will be the keys to the Panthers' success this season.

Entering the season, the Panthers were counting on 10 returning varsity players: seniors Sarena Aletto, Brooke Jerger, Julia Smith and Allyson Vaudrin; juniors Lexi Hinkley-Smith, Tara Johanning, Paige Myhre and Taylor Sagen; and sophomores Alexa Kennedy and Kinley Nordin. However, Nordin is recovering from a foot injury and could miss most of the season while Vaudrin and Jerger will miss the start of the season for medical reasons.

Of that group, Hinkley-Smith and Johanning return as all-conference players while Jerger and Sagen return as all-conference honorable mention players.

Hinkley-Smith was named the Panthers' Most Valuable Player after leading the team with 12 goals and six assists for 18 points. Johanning was second on the team with six goals and 10 assists for 16 points. Sagen was third in scoring with eight goals and four assists for 12 points. Jerger tied for fourth in scoring with eight goals and two assists for 10 points. Myhre was sixth in scoring with one goal and seven assists. Kennedy added four goals and one assist last season.

The defense was expected to be led by Aletto (one goal, four assists), Vaudrin (one goal, two assists) and Nordin (one goal, three assists). With Vaudrin and Nordin out, Hinkley-Smith and Myhre will move to defense.

Smith (4-11 record, 68 goals allowed, 434 saves) returns in the net to give the Panthers a veteran goalie.

Looking to fill in for last year's senior class of Tayah Otterness (an all-section honorable mention and all-conference player who had eight goals and two assists as a defenseman), Emma Gribbin (an honorable mention defenseman in the section and conference), forward Josey Umthun (who had one goal and three assists) and defenseman Lexi King will be senior Kalpana Bowe (forward/defense); junior Taylor Pingrai (forward); sophomore Klohie Mankie (goalie); eighth-graders Elise Rice (forward) and Katie Sagen (forward); and seventh-grader Abigale Strandlie (forward).

"It could be a tough start with the inexperience we have," said Gary Vaudrin, who will be assisted by Brad Smith and Erik Myhre. "We had short numbers anyway, but having Ally, Brooke and Kinley out really limits us. We'll see who can step up for us. If we're going to be competitive, we're going to have to be conditioned and be ready to play for all three periods. We're going to have to play as a team and play hard for 51 minutes."

Warroad is the favorite to repeat as section champs with Thief River Falls the top contender. East Grand Forks should repeat as the No. 3 seed with the Panthers battling Detroit Lakes and Crookston for the No. 4 seed.

"It's going to be tough for us to compete with Warroad, Thief River Falls and East Grand Forks, but I think we can compete with the other teams, especially the teams in our conference," said Vaudrin. "Having only 13 healthy players makes it difficult. We've got to be conditioned because we're only going to skate two lines and have three or four alternate on defense. Hopefully we'll score more goals this year. We're going to be inexperienced on defense at the start of the season, so we'll be counting heavily on Julia to keep us in games. We've got to get production from our top line and we've got to get good goaltending and play solid defense. We have no room for error."

Even though the Panthers will be missing some key players early, Vaudrin is counting on his team to develop as the season progresses and get everyone healthy in time to peak for the section tournament.

"I want us to improve on last year's record and be a .500 team," said Vaudrin, whose team opens the season by hosting Morris/Benson Saturday at noon. "We're going to have to stay healthy from here on out. Our younger players are going to get a lot of experience. I know we're going to play hard and be scrappy. I expect us to competitive."