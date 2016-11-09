Aho, Kantonen run to all-state honors

Park Rapids' Adam Jacobi capped off his senior season by competing in his second state boys cross-country meet.

Aho capped off her sophomore season by placing 15th overall by covering the 5K course in 19:32 while Kantonen capped off her senior season by finishing 22nd overall in 19:43. The top-25 runners earned all-state honors.

A pair of eighth graders led the pack as Tierney Wolfgram of Math & Science Academy won the state title in 18:23 and Marissa Whitehead of Martin County West was second in 19:08. Perham senior Brynnan Covington, the Section 8A champion, took third in 19:09. Wolfgram entered state as the No. 1-rated runner, Whitehead was rated No. 9 and Covington was rated No. 3.

Kantonen earned her fourth straight trip to state by finishing third at the Section 8A meet with a time of 19:33 while Aho advanced to state by placing sixth in 19:55. Both were rated among the top Class A runners in the state most of the season with Kantonen entering the state meet ranked No. 14 after being rated as high as No. 4 while Aho was ranked as high as No. 10 during the season.

In her previous three trips to state, Kantonen placed 43rd in 15:50 as a freshman and 38th in 15:44 as a sophomore over a 4K course. Last season, Kantonen placed 75th in 20:38 over a 5K course. Aho helped United North Central earn the school's first trip to state last season, placing 52nd overall in 20:21 in her state debut.

"Lydia felt OK during her race," said Park Rapids head coach Kerry Johnson. "I know she wanted to finish better, but she improved on last year and did well. Earning all-state honors is such an accomplishment."

Also competing from Section 8A were Crookston's Katherine Geist (17th in 19:36), Perham's Caitlin Covington (24th in 19:46), Perham's Hailey Wegscheid (29th in 19:53), Pelican Rapids' Tianna Wald (32nd in 19:55), Frazee's Ellie Morgan (34th in 20:04), Perham's Abby Tweeton (44th in 20:13), Roseau's Ellie Nelson (50th in 20:16), East Grand Forks' Marin Garrett (51st in 20:18), Pelican Rapids' Chloe Paulson (56th in 20:21), Pelican Rapids' Tatianna Wiley (58th in 20:23), Pequot Lakes' Sunshine Langworthy (66th in 20:27), Pelican Rapids' Abby Syverson (69th in 20:28), Pelican Rapids' Mandi Sjolie (83rd in 20:38), Perham's Ashley Hokanson (86th in 20:40), Pelican Rapids' Maddie Guler (104th in 20:57), Perham's Evalyn McCleary (110th in 21:04), Lake Park-Audubon's Lily Peterson (126th in 21:15) and Perham's Mary Wunderlich (136th in 21:26). Staples-Motley's Kira Sweeney finished seventh in 19:24. Sweeney was rated No. 6 entering state. There were 176 runners who completed the race.

Fairmont won the team title with 84 points while Section 8A champion Perham took second with 86 points. Fairmont was rated No. 2 and Perham was rated No. 1 entering the state meet. Section 8A runner-up Pelican Rapids took fifth with 149 points.

Jacobi ended his high school career by placing 139th overall in 18:13. The Park Rapids senior qualified for state by finishing eighth in 17:22 at the section meet. Jacobi placed 101st in 17:49 at last year's state meet.

"Adam's stomach started to give him problems right from the start, so I know he would like to have that race back," said Johnson. "We were just glad it didn't happen the week before. The most important thing is to get to state."

The boys race was a photo-finish with Mounds Park Academy junior Declan Dahlberg taking first in 15:56.9, La Crescent junior Matt Steiger finishing second in 15:57.1 and Lake City senior Carl Kozlowski taking third in 15:57.3. Dahlberg was rated No. 1, Steiger was rated No. 3 and Kozlowski was rated No. 4 entering the state meet.

Also placing at state from Section 8A were Perham's Jacob Dickerson (19th in 16:35), Perham's Hunter Kjelshus (21st in 16:41), Pequot Lakes' Reid Pierzinski (26th in 16:47), Ada-Borup's Christian Sterton (27th in 16:47), Perham's Clayton Anderson (30th in 16:51), Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton's Bailey Crook (36th in 16:57), Perham's Carson Speicher (44th in 17:03), Pelican Rapids' David Johnston (62nd in 17:16), Crookston's Ben Andringa (70th in 17:23), D-G-F's Dan Wilson (82nd in 17:28), Perham's Nick Listrom (83rd in 17:29), Pequot Lakes' Jacob Tschida (87th in 17:32), Pequot Lakes' Tony Fitzer (92nd in 17:37), East Grand Forks' Cole Nowacki (108th in 17:50), Perham's Adam Siira (124th in 17:57), Perham's Brandon Ohara (126th in 17:59), Pequot Lakes' Karl Brine-Doyle (128th in 18:00), Pequot Lakes' Russell Pierzinski (130th in 18:01), Pequot Lakes' Marty Fitzer (132nd in 18:02), Pequot Lakes' Sam Person (135th in 18:10) and Roseau's Brett Erickson (159th in 18:34). A total of 176 runners completed the race.

In the team standings, Mora repeated as state champs with 93 points while Section 8A champion Perham took second with 99 points. Pequot Lakes, the Section 8A runner-up, was 11th with 236 points. Mora was rated No. 2, Perham was rated No. 1 and Pequot Lakes was rated No. 9 prior to the state meet.

"I told Lydia and Adam that even though the race would be tough that they should try to enjoy it as much as they could," said Johnson. "They both have worked so hard and have been great to coach. They have represented Park Rapids well and I am proud of them both."