Aho, Kantonen run to all-state honors

Park Rapids' Adam Jacobi capped off his senior season by competing in his second state boys cross-country meet.

Aho capped off her sophomore season by placing 15th overall after covering the 5K course in 19:32 while Kantonen capped off her senior season by finishing 22nd in 19:43. The top-25 runners earned all-state honors.

A pair of eighth graders led the pack as Tierney Wolfgram of Math & Science Academy won the state title in 18:23 and Marissa Whitehead of Martin County West was second in 19:08. Perham senior Brynnan Covington, the Section 8A champion, took third in 19:09.

Kantonen earned her fourth straight trip to state by finishing third at the Section 8A meet with a time of 19:33 while Aho advanced by placing sixth in 19:55. Both were rated among the top Class A runners in the state most of the season with Kantonen entering the state meet ranked No. 14 after being rated as high as No. 4 while Aho was ranked as high as No. 10 during the season.

Fairmont won the team title with 84 points while Section 8A champion Perham took second with 86 points. Fairmont was rated No. 2 and Perham was rated No. 1 entering the state meet. Section 8A runner-up Pelican Rapids took fifth with 149 points.

Jacobi ended his high school career by placing 139th overall in 18:13. The Park Rapids senior qualified for state by finishing eighth in 17:22 at the section meet.

The boys race was a photo-finish with Mounds Park Academy junior Declan Dahlberg taking first in 15:56.9, La Crescent junior Matt Steiger finishing second in 15:57.1 and Lake City senior Carl Kozlowski taking third in 15:57.3.

In the team standings, Mora repeated as state champs with 93 points while Section 8A champion Perham took second with 99 points. Pequot Lakes, the Section 8A runner-up, was 11th with 236 points. Mora was rated No. 2, Perham was rated No. 1 and Pequot Lakes was rated No. 9.