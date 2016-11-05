Healthy Kantonen, Jacobi delivered in final section meet

Kantonen, who ran with an iron deficiency last season, qualified for her fourth consecutive state meet by placing third with a 5K time of 19:33. Jacobi, who battled hip problems this fall, earned his second trip to state by placing eighth overall with a 5K time of 17:22.

Returning to state was a huge goal for both runners.

"It was pretty important. Last year I ran with an iron deficiency. At first we didn't know what it was, but we finally figured it out," said Kantonen. "I have a lot more energy this year. I figured something bad would have to happen for me not to go. I figured if I ran my race, I had a good shot of going."

"It was really important for me. I put a lot of summer mileage in to get ready for the season," said Jacobi. "I had a pretty rough start this season because of my hips, but when I was able to race I usually finished in the top 10. I felt my chances (of qualifying for state) were pretty good, but I was still pretty nervous."

Both runners had successful seasons leading up to the section meet.

Kantonen was the Panthers' top runner in all nine meets she ran this season, finishing first overall in five of them. Kantonen was rated in the state poll most of the season, climbing as high as No. 4 before entering the section meet rated No. 6 in the state.

Kantonen set the tone for the season by taking first at the Central Minnesota River Run at Blueberry Pines and at the Wadena-Deer Creek Invitational. After placing second at the Pine River-Backus Invitational, Kantonen led the field at the Bagley/Fosston Invitational and at the Milaca Mega Meet. Kantonen ended the regular season by placing second at the Perham Invitational, earning all-conference honors by placing second at the Mid-State Conference meet, and taking first at the Park Rapids Invitational.

Despite having hip problems, Jacobi also ran well all season as the top runner for the Park Rapids boys in the five regular-season meets in which he competed. Jacobi placed 10th at Blueberry Pines and eighth at Wadena before missing the next four meets. Jacobi returned to place 57th at Perham before earning all-conference honors by placing ninth at the Mid-State meet and finishing 20th at the Park Rapids Invitational.

At the section meet, Kantonen and Jacobi followed their strategies to return to state.

Kantonen ran with the leaders the whole race, finishing behind Perham's Brynnan Covington's winning time of 19:12 and the runner-up time of 19:26 by Crookston's Katherine Geist. Covington was rated No. 2 and Geist was rated No. 14 in the latest state poll.

"I wanted to run with (Covington). I figured she'd take first so I figured if I could stick with her I'd be good," said Kantonen. "My time was so-so. I thought my time was slow, but I had a busy week and I was a little drained."

Jacobi also ran a solid race, staying among the top 10 throughout the entire 5K course.

Ada-Borup/Norman County West's Christian Sterton led the pack with a winning time of 16:37 while Perham's Jacob Dickerson (16:37), Pequot Lakes' Tony Fitzer (16:44), Perham's Hunter Kjelshus (16:47) and Clayton Anderson (16:48), Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton's Bailey Crook (16:53) and Pequot Lakes' Reid Pierzinski (16:58) all broke 17 minutes. Kjelshus was rated No. 10 and Dickerson was rated No. 13 in the latest state poll. Jacobi followed in 17:22, which was his season best and met his goal of breaking 18:00.

"I wanted to break into the 17s like I did in my last home meet," said Jacobi, who ran a 17:52 at the Park Rapids Invitational. "I wanted to stick with the lead pack, focus on my breathing and just believe in myself that I could make it again. I started off really well and kept pushing my pace and didn't let anybody pass me. I think it went pretty well."

The state meet is going to be competitive with several runners who finished in the top 10 last year returning.

In the girls field, five all-state runners return. Senior Erika Fox of Carlton took fourth last year, senior Anna Donnay of Eden Valley-Watkins finished seventh, sophomore Kayla Christopherson of Austin Pacelli was eighth, senior Grace Ennis of Trinity School at River Ridge took ninth and eighth-grader Tierney Wolfgram of Math & Science Academy was 10th. Wolfgram enters the state meet rated No. 1 while Donnay (No. 2), Christopherson (No. 5) and Ennis (No. 15) are also rated. Fox is unranked. The winning time last season was 17:52.

Mounds Park Academy's Declan Dahlberg is the top-rated runner for the boys entering the state meet while seven runners return looking to repeat as all-staters. Senior Zach Emery of La Crescent (who clocked a 16:07) is the defending champion and rated No. 2 in the state. Senior Michael Schwinghamer of Mora took second last year and is rated No. 5, senior Carl Kozlowski of Lake City finished third last year and is rated No. 4 and senior Michael Mitchel of Blake took fifth last year and is rated No. 7. Also back from last year's top 10 are senior Alec Sanbeck of Mora, senior Ryley Nelson of West Central Area and junior Jake Paron of Cook County. Sanbeck finished seventh last year and is rated No. 8, Nelson was eighth last year and is rated No. 6 and Paron finished 10th last season and is unranked.

Both Park Rapids runners are looking to move up in their final appearances at the state meet, which is being held today (Saturday) at St. Olaf College in Northfield.

Kantonen will make her fourth and final state trip. As a freshman, Kantonen was the section runner-up in 16:02 and placed 43rd overall in 15:50 in her state debut and followed by placing third at the section meet in 15:44 and 38th at state in 15:44 as a sophomore. The girls ran a 4K course those two years. Last season, Kantonen returned to state after placing seventh at the section meet in 19:58 while clocking a 20:38 for 75th place at state.

"I hope to do better at state this year," said Kantonen, who clocked a personal best of 19:11 at Milaca. "I'm hoping to get under 19 minutes and beat my PR. I want to finish in the top 10 and come home with a medal."

Jacobi is also looking to do better in his second state trip. As a sophomore, Jacobi missed qualifying for state by placing 25th in 18:22 at the section meet. Last year as a junior, Jacobi earned a state berth by placing 11th overall in 17:20. Jacobi then took 101st in his state debut with a time of 17:49.

"I'm hoping to get under 17 minutes," said Jacobi. "Finishing in the top 50 would be nice."